TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Indonesia concedes on trade and data for US deal
Prabowo's East Asia outlook

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Indonesia concedes on trade and data for US deal
Prabowo's East Asia outlook

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Imperative for the transparent selection of SOE commissioners

The practice of appointing SOE commissioners from an arbitrary pool of public officials and political loyalists has become tradition, and requires urgent reform lest it undermine public trust, investor confidence as well as the very purpose of state-owned entities: to serve the public.

Agus Riwanto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Surakarta, Central Java
Fri, July 25, 2025 Published on Jul. 23, 2025 Published on 2025-07-23T22:23:33+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A student presents Deputy Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Stella Christie (right) with a traditional Dayak headband on June 18, 2025, at a visit to SMAN 10 Samarinda senior high school in the East Kalimantan capital, which has been designated Garuda Transformation School. A student presents Deputy Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Stella Christie (right) with a traditional Dayak headband on June 18, 2025, at a visit to SMAN 10 Samarinda senior high school in the East Kalimantan capital, which has been designated Garuda Transformation School. (Antara/ M Risyal Hidayat)

T

he public was recently taken aback by the government's decision to appoint 55 deputy ministers and several political figures involved in the 2024 presidential campaign as commissioners at various state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

This is not a new phenomenon. Instead, it appears to have become a tradition for each presidency. Unfortunately, there has been no comprehensive evaluation of this practice from a constitutional law standpoint.

The practice therefore raises a fundamental question: Is the appointment of elite political figures or regime loyalists as SOE commissioners aligned with the principles of accountability and fairness in a system of democratic governance?

From the perspective of constitutional law, the principle of good governance serves as a fundamental guideline in managing public institutions, including SOEs. The appointment of SOE commissioners without a transparent selection process violates the principle of meritocracy and opens the door to abuse of power.

SOEs function as extensions of the state in executing economic policies aimed at promoting public welfare, as mandated by Article 33 of the 1945 Constitution. Therefore, individuals appointed to a strategic position like commissioner must undergo an open, professional and competency-based selection process. Without this, SOEs risk shifting from public service institutions to mere political instruments.

The instantaneous appointment of political actors or campaign operatives without a proper selection process also undermines the principle of checks and balances, since commissioners play a critical role in overseeing corporate governance. If these roles are filled by individuals with political allegiances or conflicts of interest, their supervisory function becomes ineffective.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Several legal frameworks explicitly or implicitly prohibit state officials from holding concurrent positions at SOEs.

Popular

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Related Articles

Imperative for the transparent selection of SOE commissioners

Calls grow for Prabowo to end deputy ministers’ dual roles

Wanted: Minister of Indonesia. Apply via LinkedIn.

Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court

When referee becomes player: Conflicts of interest in Indonesia’s nickel rush

Related Article

Imperative for the transparent selection of SOE commissioners

Calls grow for Prabowo to end deputy ministers’ dual roles

Wanted: Minister of Indonesia. Apply via LinkedIn.

Separate national, local elections starting 2029: Constitutional Court

When referee becomes player: Conflicts of interest in Indonesia’s nickel rush

Popular

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy

Dancing in harmony: 75 Years of Indonesia-Thailand diplomacy
Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

More in Opinion

 View more
Our Children's Trust hosts a press conference on July 16 pushing to support a stable climate and to back plaintiffs suing the Donald Trump administration at the United States Capitol in Washington, DC.
Academia

How to fight climate change without the US
Members of Myanmar's military stand guard on a street in Yangon on July 19, 2025.
Academia

War, repression and disaster collide in Myanmar
United States President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again“ trade announcement event on April 2 in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Is the trade deal with the US truly a victory for RI?

Highlight
Illustration of servers in a data center.
Tech

RI-US trade deal possible threat to data sovereignty
People are seen at the square of Garut, West Java on July 18 after a deadly stampede at a public event to celebrate the wedding of Garut deputy regent Putri Karlina and Maula Akbar, the eldest son of West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi.
Editorial

Casualties of power
A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows the ballot during the vote counting for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27, 2024.
Politics

PKB revives push to scrap direct regional elections

The Latest

 View more
Society

Viral bullying case exposes failure to curb school violence
Academia

How to fight climate change without the US
Markets

Asian markets turn lower as trade war rally fades
Academia

War, repression and disaster collide in Myanmar
Archipelago

Prosecutors demand death penalty for murder of three policemen
Society

Prabowo targets 20 million free meal recipients by mid-August
Academia

Is the trade deal with the US truly a victory for RI?
Archipelago

Students flee Sekolah Rakyat just one week into orientation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Imperative for the transparent selection of SOE commissioners

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.