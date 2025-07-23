TheJakartaPost

Ex-Bank BJB chief faces second graft case over Sritex loan

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 23, 2025

Workers leave a PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) factory on Oct. 24, 2024 in Sukoharjo, Central Java. Workers leave a PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) factory on Oct. 24, 2024 in Sukoharjo, Central Java. (Antara Foto/Mohammad Ayudha)

he former president director of Bank BJB, Yuddy Renaldi, has been named a suspect in a second corruption case, this time involving a Rp 350 billion (US$21.48 million) loan to the now-bankrupt textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex). 

The case comes as Yuddy remains under investigation by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in a separate graft scandal pertaining to the botched procurement of advertising for the West Java and Banten regional development bank.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) announced on Tuesday that Yuddy, who resigned from his post at BJB in March, allegedly approved the Sritex credit despite knowing the company had concealed a Rp 200 billion debt and was facing repayment on a maturing medium-term corporate debt.

Yuddy has been placed under city detention for 20 days since his suspect's naming due to health reasons, AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna said in a statement.

The AGO also named seven other suspects in the Sritex case, including former executives of the textile firm and officials from three regional lenders: Bank BJB, Jakarta’s Bank DKI and Central Java’s Bank Jateng. All but Yuddy have been taken into custody.

The banks are suspected of unlawfully disbursing loans to Sritex, causing an estimated state loss of Rp 1.08 trillion, although the exact figure is still being audited by the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK).

Read also: Ex-Bank BJB chief named graft suspect in botched advertising case

ICJ to hand down watershed climate opinion
