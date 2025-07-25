TheJakartaPost

Climate action delivers when benefits are visible: UNFCCC

Submitting an updated climate mitigation and adaptation plan will help show the world one country's ambition to tackle the climate crisis, which will help attract more international finance for national efforts, said United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) executive secretary Simon Stiell.

A. Muh. Ibnu Aqil (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, July 25, 2025

Facing climate crisis: United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) executive secretary Simon Stiell. Facing climate crisis: United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) executive secretary Simon Stiell. (Courtesy of UNFCCC/-)

W

orld leaders are set to gather in the Amazonian city of Belem in Brazil for the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30, in November amid uncertainties regarding the future of global climate cooperation. 

The global average temperatures have continued to break records, yet climate commitments are under threat by the United States pulling out of the Paris Agreement for the second time. Negotiators at the Brazilian summit are expected to grapple with questions on how to deal with the ongoing crisis amid strained resources.

The Jakarta Post’s A. Muh Ibnu Aqil and Kharishar Kahfi spoke with the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) executive secretary Simon Stiell through email about the challenges faced by the world today in terms of climate mitigation and adaptation, and how Indonesia fares and can help in dealing with the climate crisis.

Below are excerpts from the interview.

Question: The annual intersessional Bonn Climate Change Conference (SB62) just wrapped up in late June with results that are deemed far from satisfactory by several parties. How will these results affect the negotiations in the COP30?

Answer: While progress in Bonn was limited, it underscored the urgency of action at the annual climate negotiations this year in Brazil. The COP presidency has made clear that it's time for action from every sector of society. 

COP30 in Belem will be every country’s opportunity to respond with stronger national plans, finance commitments and real progress in the real economy. Indonesia has a crucial role to play in driving the energy transition forward faster. 

