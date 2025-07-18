TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Japanese auto exports to US dive in June as tariffs bite 
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Japanese auto exports to US dive in June as tariffs bite 
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Cybersecurity breaches on major securities firms raise alarm

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, July 18, 2025 Published on Jul. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-07-17T13:54:50+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesia’s national security architecture is susceptible to multiple kinds of digital intrusions, from espionage, cybercrime, cyber-attacks and even cyber warfare. Indonesia’s national security architecture is susceptible to multiple kinds of digital intrusions, from espionage, cybercrime, cyber-attacks and even cyber warfare. (Shutterstock/File)

T

wo major Indonesian securities firms, NH Korindo Sekuritas and Trimegah Sekuritas, fell victim to cyberattacks in May. NH Korindo managed to fend off the attack before any funds were withdrawn, limiting the damage to operational disruptions. Trimegah, however, wasn’t as fortunate. Losing an estimate of Rp 200 billion (US$12.3 million) from the breach.

The proximity of these two cybersecurity breaches, taking place so close together in time, raised alarms across the industry. In response, the Indonesian Securities Companies Association (APEI), in collaboration with the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), sent formal letters to securities companies operating in Indonesia. These letters strongly urged the companies to immediately enhance and upgrade their cybersecurity systems to better guard against future cyberattacks of a similar nature.

Trimegah’s breach occurred on May 31, during the extended market holiday for Ascension Day that began on May 29. The timing proved critical as Trimegah’s response was delayed, giving the hackers a head start. Sources say the attackers gained access through the app’s application programming interface (API), which they manipulated to send fraudulent fund transfer instructions to the custodian bank. These instructions directed the bank to move money from customer fund accounts (RDN) to third-party bank accounts. Because these instructions appeared to come from legitimate customers, they were approved without suspicion.

Despite the scale of the breach, Trimegah's top brass acted quickly behind the scenes. Insiders revealed that the company’s owners personally covered the missing funds before markets reopened. By Monday morning, June 2, the shortfall had been resolved as if nothing had happened.

Initially, Trimegah appeared to want to keep the incident under wraps, likely to protect its reputation. But when APEI began sending out security advisories, questions were raised within the market, and curiosity grew around what had triggered the alerts.

NH Korindo’s attack, meanwhile, happened earlier on May 19. As in the Trimegah case, hackers breached the API of NH Korindo’s NAIK app. However, NH Korindo’s quick decision to shut down the app entirely helped contain the situation. Both the hackers and customers were locked out for about a week, until May 27, but ultimately, no company funds were lost.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The back-to-back breaches have since pushed some brokerages to tighten their security policies. Sucor Sekuritas, for instance, has updated its fund withdrawal procedures. Custodian banks are now only allowed to transfer funds from a customer’s RDN to bank accounts registered under the same customer’s name. Any request to transfer money to a third-party account is automatically rejected. While the move is meant to bolster protection, some customers have complained that the change is inconvenient.

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Related Articles

Analysis: Cybersecurity breaches on major securities firms raise alarm

Analysis: Influencer's arrest in Myanmar shows RI's weak overseas protection

Analysis: Agrinas Palma shakes up leadership to undertake palm oil mission

Analysis: Prabowo’s nominee for Washington post proves to be an anti-climax

Analysis: Indonesia bets on EV batteries to reinvigorate manufacturing

Related Article

Analysis: Cybersecurity breaches on major securities firms raise alarm

Analysis: Influencer's arrest in Myanmar shows RI's weak overseas protection

Analysis: Agrinas Palma shakes up leadership to undertake palm oil mission

Analysis: Prabowo’s nominee for Washington post proves to be an anti-climax

Analysis: Indonesia bets on EV batteries to reinvigorate manufacturing

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announce the 'political agreement' of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) on July 14 in Brussels.
Academia

Europe and Southeast Asia champion multipolar global order

New graduates celebrate on May 29, 2025, during their commencement ceremony at the Harvard Graduate School of Design in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Academia

The Sino-American battle for brains
Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati delivers a speech on Sept. 3, 2024, during a House of Representatives plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Academia

The silent threat to Indonesia’s budget sustainability

Highlight
Workers at a mining site of PT Freeport Indonesia look at the Carstensz Pyramid in this undated photograph. The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) has said that the US-based gold and copper miner has caused the state US$13 billion in losses from environmental damage. (thejakartapost.com/Nethy Dharma Somba)
Markets

US copper tariff poses a double-edged sword for Indonesian miners
Welcoming salute: Singaporean low-cost carrier Scoot's Embraer E190-E2 regional jet receives the customary water cannon salute at the Kertajati International Airport on its inaugural flight on Sept. 28, 2024. Scoot flies to Kertajati on Tuesday and Saturday.
Editorial

Kertajati’s hard lesson
Flags of political parties are seen at the office of the General Elections Commission (KPU) in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2023, ahead of the announcement of the 2024 presidential election candidates.
Politics

Proposal to raise state funding for political parties gains traction

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Fenced off from sea: North Jakartans watch coastline slip away
Economy

Japan rice prices double, raising pressure on PM
Art & Culture

‘ProGress’: An exhibition for looking ahead
Academia

Europe and Southeast Asia champion multipolar global order

Politics

Victims of police brutality speak out against KUHAP flaws
Middle East and Africa

Pope 'deeply saddened' by Gaza church strike, urges immediate ceasefire
Tech

Zuckerberg reaches settlement to end $8b trial over Cambridge Analytica
Entertainment

'Sore: Istri dari Masa Depan' tests love against time
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Cybersecurity breaches on major securities firms raise alarm

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.