Jakarta Post
Jokowi denies tension with Anies, Ahok

Former president Jokowi clarified his absence from the JakASA event, denying any rift with fellow former Jakarta governors Anies and Ahok, as both former governors have hinted at an upcoming surprise.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, January 3, 2025

Warm greetings: Former Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (second left) greets Anies Baswedan (second right) while acting governor Teguh Setyabudi (right) and vice governor-elect Rano Karno (left) look on during the Bentang Harapan JakASA event at City Hall in Central Jakarta on Dec. 31, 2024. (Courtesy of Bentang Harapan/-)

F

ormer President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo clarified that his absence from the Bentang Harapan JakASA event on Dec. 31 was not due to any disagreement with former Jakarta governors, including Anies Baswedan and Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama.

The JakASA event, held at City Hall, was attended by former Jakarta governors, including Ahok, Anies, Fauzi Bowo and Sutiyoso, former vice governor Ahmad Riza Patria, as well as incumbent acting governor Teguh Setyabudi.

Also attending were governor-elect Pramono Anung and vice governor-elect Rano Karno, former governor candidate Suswono and former vice governor candidate Kun Wardhana. 

Jokowi acknowledged receiving an invitation but explained that he could not attend because of a prior commitment to an event in his hometown, Surakarta, Central Java. He is said to have apologized for not being able to come.

“There is also an event here [Surakarta]. Just a small event,” he said on Thursday, as quoted by tempo.co.

He also deflected that his absence was due to any rifts with Ahok and Anies.

"Oh, it's fine. Everything is fine with everyone," he said.

When pressed on whether he had communicated with Anies or Ahok recently, Jokowi admitted that he had not met with them for several months. 

"Yes, it's been a few months since I've met with Anies and Ahok," he said.

Ahok was Jokowi's vice governor when the pair won the gubernatorial election in 2012. Ahok then replaced Jokowi as governor when the latter won the presidential election in 2014. 

In 2017, Anies defeated Ahok in a heated contest for Jakarta governor, marred with accusations of identity politics.

Teaming up with Muhaimin Iskandar, Anies then challenged Jokowi's endorsement of the eventual winner, Prabowo Subianto, in the Feb. 14, 2024, presidential election.

Meanwhile, Anies and Ahok were spotted together at the event, sharing moments of quiet conversation. Both have hinted at a "surprise" announcement.

When asked about their conversation, Ahok remained tight-lipped, suggesting that further details would emerge in January.

“You have to ask Pak Anies. This is a different matter. Earlier, the matter with Pak Anies was a different matter. Wait for the D-day next month,” Ahok said on Tuesday.

Anies also echoed the sentiment. "Wait for the D-day. Later, of course. I have said to wait, so we have to wait," he said.

Sahrin Hamid, Anies’ spokesperson, teased potential developments in the coming weeks. He was reluctant to reveal the details of the surprise, giving only a hint.

"What is clear is that there are several future opportunities. What is already before us is the inauguration of the elected governor in February 2025," said Sahrin on Wednesday.

“Well, whether there will be a surprise in January, this is what we don't know yet.”

Just getting started

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi

RI delegation prepares for Myanmar talks in Bangkok

Just getting started

18 cops to face ethics probe for allegedly extorting Malaysians at DWP festival

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi

RI delegation prepares for Myanmar talks in Bangkok

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections

BREAKING: Court nixes threshold for presidential elections
Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research

Indonesia’s downstreaming policy inspires Asian, African countries: Binus research
Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

Second Jeju Air Boeing flight suffers landing gear problem

