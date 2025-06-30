TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
KPK may question North Sumatra's Bobby Nasution in road graft case

North Sumatra Public Works and Housing Agency head Topan Obaja Putra Ginting, who has been named a suspect by the KPK in an alleged corruption case pertaining to road projects in the province, is reportedly close to North Sumatra Governor and former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s son-in-law Bobby Nasution.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 30, 2025

KPK may question North Sumatra's Bobby Nasution in road graft case

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has opened the possibility of summoning and questioning North Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution in its investigation of a graft case pertaining to road development projects in the province that involved one of the officials close to him.

Graft busters on Thursday evening arrested six people in two operations in North Sumatra allegedly involved in a corruption case related to several road construction and preservation projects in the province between 2023 and 2025, with a total worth of around Rp 231 billion (US$14 million).

Of the six arrested, the antigraft body later named three officials and two businesspeople as suspects in the case on Saturday. Among the officials were North Sumatra Public Works and Housing Agency head Topan Obaja Putra Ginting, whom investigators suspected of being promised to be given Rp 8 billion in kickbacks for favoring certain companies in the project.

Following the announcement of the arrest, all eyes were set on Topan, who is reportedly close to Bobby since the latter’s tenure as mayor of North Sumatran capital of Medan from 2021 to 2025.

Topan served with Medan Water Resources and Bina Marga Agency during Bobby’s term as Medan mayor. He was promoted to acting Medan regional secretary between May 2024 and February this year, when Bobby, also son-in-law of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, was campaigning in the gubernatorial election.

When Bobby won in the regional poll, he picked Topan to lead the provincial Public Works and Housing Agency.

Read also: North Sumatra Police investigate four officers for alleged extortion

