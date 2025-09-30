TheJakartaPost

Bright hopes for rooftop solar expansion in Jakarta

Jakarta only produces 34 Megawatt-peak (MWp) of electricity from solar, far from its 2030 target of 500 Mwp.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, September 30, 2025

A maintenance staff member inspects solar panels installed on the roof of the Istiqlal Mosque building on Dec. 5, 2024, in Jakarta. A maintenance staff member inspects solar panels installed on the roof of the Istiqlal Mosque building on Dec. 5, 2024, in Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

M

ore buildings in Jakarta are installing solar panels in their pursuit of clean energy and to cut greenhouse gas emissions, a growing trend that has strong potential for expansion, yet remains largely untapped.

The latest addition in the capital are rooftop solar panels installed on the rooftop of the Grand Indonesia (GI) shopping and business center in Central Jakarta. 

The facility, run by Jakarta-based renewable energy developer iForte Energi Nusantara, has a peak capacity of 1.4 megawatts (MW). It is estimated to produce 1.7 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) every year, according to iForte.

It is also claimed to be the largest rooftop solar panel installation on a commercial building in Jakarta, able to reduce around 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

The clean energy infrastructure is a long-term investment for the company, GI corporate communications head Annisa Hazarini said, albeit she acknowledged it could save their electricity consumption by only two percent compared to fossil fuel usage.

‘We hope this can be an example for other property and retail players to follow suit in creating a cleaner and more sustainable environment,” she said during the launch event on Wednesday.

Solar power has so far powered a small share of electrification in the city, which is still mainly sourced from fossil fuels. The current total output capacity of solar power is around 34 MW of Jakarta’s peak energy consumption of around 10,000 MW. The city administration hopes to reach 500 MW from solar power by 2050.

Muhamad Mardiono (left), acting chair of the United Development Party (PPP), speaks on May 22, 2024, at the PPP headquarters in Menteng, Central Jakarta, during a press briefing on the party's response to the Constitutional Court's decision on its election petitions. The court rejected all 18 petitions the party had filed, eliminating its chance to hold a seat in the House of Representatives for the next five years.
Politics

PPP congress sparks party leadership tug-of-war
Global goodwill: President Prabowo Subianto (center), accompanied by Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left), Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya (left) and several other Red and White cabinet members, responds questions raised by journalists in a press conference shortly after he arrives at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday. Prabowo returned home after attending the United Nations General As- sembly in New York and making state visits to Japan, Canada, and the Netherlands.
Politics

Palace urged to uphold press freedom after journalist’s access restored
A maintenance staff member inspects solar panels installed on the roof of the Istiqlal Mosque building on Dec. 5, 2024, in Jakarta.
Jakarta

Bright hopes for rooftop solar expansion in Jakarta

Highlight
A woman puts her finger in ink after casting her vote during the simultaneous regional elections at a polling station in Surabaya, East Java on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesian voters cast ballot to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Politics

Calls grow for meaningful reform in election law revision
A worker cleans a room at Wisma Danantara Indonesia, Jakarta, Monday (September 8, 2025). In its first six months of operation, Danantara recorded several important achievements, including securing US$10 billion in funding, equivalent to Rp163.18 trillion, from a consortium of 12 foreign banks.
Editorial

Keep Danantara in check
Workers at a mining site of PT Freeport Indonesia look at the Carstensz Pyramid in this undated photograph. The Supreme Audit Agency (BPK) has said that the US-based gold and copper miner has caused the state US$13 billion in losses from environmental damage. (thejakartapost.com/Nethy Dharma Somba)
Companies

Copper producers await extension of concentrate export permits

Health

AI in health care: Can technology bridge Indonesia’s doctor shortage?
Markets

Asian shares, gold rise on US shutdown watch; crude falls
Academia

China plans, the United States reacts
Academia

Indonesia’s fiscal trap: Four pillars of a coming crisis
Politics

PPP congress sparks party leadership tug-of-war
Politics

Palace urged to uphold press freedom after journalist’s access restored
Jakarta

Bright hopes for rooftop solar expansion in Jakarta
Academia

Reclaiming democracy, digital journalism from the clickbait crisis
