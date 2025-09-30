Bright hopes for rooftop solar expansion in Jakarta

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Jakarta only produces 34 Megawatt-peak (MWp) of electricity from solar, far from its 2030 target of 500 Mwp.
ore buildings in Jakarta are installing solar panels in their pursuit of clean energy and to cut greenhouse gas emissions, a growing trend that has strong potential for expansion, yet remains largely untapped.
The latest addition in the capital are rooftop solar panels installed on the rooftop of the Grand Indonesia (GI) shopping and business center in Central Jakarta.
The facility, run by Jakarta-based renewable energy developer iForte Energi Nusantara, has a peak capacity of 1.4 megawatts (MW). It is estimated to produce 1.7 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) every year, according to iForte.
It is also claimed to be the largest rooftop solar panel installation on a commercial building in Jakarta, able to reduce around 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.
The clean energy infrastructure is a long-term investment for the company, GI corporate communications head Annisa Hazarini said, albeit she acknowledged it could save their electricity consumption by only two percent compared to fossil fuel usage.
‘We hope this can be an example for other property and retail players to follow suit in creating a cleaner and more sustainable environment,” she said during the launch event on Wednesday.
Solar power has so far powered a small share of electrification in the city, which is still mainly sourced from fossil fuels. The current total output capacity of solar power is around 34 MW of Jakarta’s peak energy consumption of around 10,000 MW. The city administration hopes to reach 500 MW from solar power by 2050.
