Calls grow for meaningful reform in election law revision

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
alls to safeguard a planned revision to election rules intensify, as pro-democracy advocates urge lawmakers to push for meaningful reform for the electoral system and put public interests and democratic consolidation at the center of the plan.
The calls for meaningful political reform followed a late-August unrest that was fueled by public anger over economic inequality, police brutality and arrogance and lavish housing allowance for lawmakers, who are meant to serve the public.
Discussions on the much-awaited revision are set to begin next year, with lawmakers exploring the possibility of combining all laws governing elections and political parties into a sweeping omnibus law.
“We will start discussing it next year,” House of Representatives deputy speaker Saan Mustopa said last Tuesday, citing the recent inclusion of the planned revision in the list of priority bills for 2026.
Several controversial proposed changes to the electoral system have been raised by some major political parties in the government-controlled House, including abolishing direct regional head elections in favor of having governors and mayors be appointed by regional legislatures (DPRDs), a model similar to that used during the authoritarian New Order regime.
Read also: Political parties divided over court ruling on direct regional elections
Another contentious proposal to ditch the prevailing open-list voting system for legislative elections has also resurfaced. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) said on Wednesday that it would support a closed-list system, in which voters solely vote for parties that in turn exclusively decide the winning candidates proportionate to the number of votes won.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.