TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Carbon pricing is advancing despite Trump

Carbon pricing and other mechanisms like the CBAM have the potential to unleash a decarbonization wave across global industries, regardless of the current US stance.

Adair Turner (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/London
Mon, May 19, 2025 Published on May. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-05-18T11:44:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Carbon pricing is advancing despite Trump A worker oversees a production line on April 30, 2025, at a steel factory in Lahore, Pakistan. (AFP/Arif Ali)

M

any fear that the United States’ withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement will undermine the international consensus to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Yet just in the last month, there have been two major steps toward widespread carbon pricing where it is needed most.

To be sure, carbon pricing is not always the best policy, and not all sectors need to be subjected to schemes that require international consistency. If India electrifies its vehicle fleet more slowly than Europe, European industry suffers no competitive disadvantage. But the situation is different in long-distance shipping and aviation and in heavy industries such as steel and chemicals, which account for around 25 percent of global emissions. Here, carbon pricing is key to cost-efficient decarbonization, and must be imposed on an internationally consistent basis.

Fortunately, the technologies needed to achieve net-zero emissions by mid-century in each sector already exist. For example, methanol or ammonia can be used instead of fuel oil in ship engines, and hydrogen can replace coking coal in iron production.

As matters stand, these technologies would impose a significant “green cost premium” at the intermediate product level, but with only a small impact on consumer prices. For example, even if freight shipping rates doubled, the price of a pair of jeans made in Bangladesh and bought in London would rise less than 1 percent. If making zero-carbon steel costs 50 percent more per tonne, that would add around 1 percent to the price of an automobile made from green steel.

Carbon pricing is essential to overcome the green cost premium, and it could drive cost-efficient decarbonization at a trivial cost to consumers. But in each of these sectors, inherently international products (long-distance shipping) or international trade in products (steel) make purely domestic approaches untenable. That is why the International Maritime Organization (IMO) agreed on April 11 to impose a carbon levy reaching US$380 per metric ton on ship operators whose emission intensity exceeds a defined threshold.

The IMO agreement is not perfect. The organization aims to cut global shipping emissions by 20 percent by 2030, but the new pricing scheme would achieve only an 8 percent reduction. Still, concluding a new multilateral agreement despite a US boycott of the negotiations is a big step forward, and China, India and Brazil were among the 63 countries in favor.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Carbon pricing could also drive decarbonization in heavy industry, but if it is only imposed in some countries, production and emissions will simply move to others. Though the ideal solution would be common carbon prices worldwide for these energy-intensive sectors, there is no international rule-making body like the IMO. The second-best solution, then, is for individual countries to impose domestic carbon prices combined with border carbon tariffs.

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

Related Articles

US probes Mexican ship's deadly New York bridge collision

Tax incentives fall flat when thuggery rules on the ground

Trump to speak to Russian, Ukrainian leaders on Monday after talks in Turkey

Why ASEAN should push for a trade pact with the EU

Jakarta starts operating greener garbage trucks

Related Article

US probes Mexican ship's deadly New York bridge collision

Tax incentives fall flat when thuggery rules on the ground

Trump to speak to Russian, Ukrainian leaders on Monday after talks in Turkey

Why ASEAN should push for a trade pact with the EU

Jakarta starts operating greener garbage trucks

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million
JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

JIHS Hackathon 2025 concludes with breakthrough innovations in Jakarta’s SCBD

More in Opinion

 View more
A worker oversees a production line on April 30, 2025, at a steel factory in Lahore, Pakistan.
Academia

Carbon pricing is advancing despite Trump
Attendants await visitors on July 16, 2024, next to a thermal nuclear reactor model during the 26th China Beijing International High-Tech Exhibition at the National Convention Center in Beijing.
Academia

Borrowed standards, buried sovereignty: Indonesia’s nuclear dilemma
People sit atop the hull of a snorkeling boat that capsized in large waves near Nusa Penida, Bali, as they wait to be rescued on March 21, 2025, in this handout photo provided on March 22 by the Klungkung Police.
Academia

Tourist safety should be the highest priority, even in peacetime

Highlight
Fatal incident: Search and rescue personnel attempt to remove bodies of two traditional gold miners entrapped in a landslide in Banti village, Tembagapura, Timika, Papua, on July 29.
Archipelago

Rescue teams search for 19 people after landslide at gold mine in Papua
A mural by Berlin-based graffitti artist Eme Freethinker of US President Donald Trump and the lettering reading 'Made in China' is pictured on a wall at the Mauerpark public park in Berlin, Germany on April 26, 2025.
Editorial

Sigh of relief, for now
Fading glory: Only few Jakartans could be seen in the aging mall on Feb. 1, 2025. Once a prestigious shopping center, Pasaraya Blok M now struggles to attract visitors and tenants and is partially converted into office and co-working spaces. (JP/Nur Janti)
Economy

Govt cool on business calls for consumer spending stimulus

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Lack of grid investment stalls progress on clean energy
Jakarta

Transjakarta adjusts routes for 'ojol' demonstration on Tuesday
Economy

Economists project RI economy to grow below 5% this year
Jakarta

Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime
Markets

JPMorgan upgrades emerging market equities as Sino-US trade war eases
Companies

CATL to start EV battery production in Indonesia by March 2026
Companies

Medco launches production at Forel, Terubuk fields
Europe

Navy chief of staff visits UAE, Turkey to strengthen cooperation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Carbon pricing is advancing despite Trump

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.