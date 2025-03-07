TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Former president Jokowi holds meeting with Prabowo's brother

Local media outlets in Central Java have reported that Hashim arrived at 8:45 a.m. and was personally greeted by Jokowi at the gate.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Surakarta
Fri, March 7, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former president Jokowi holds meeting with Prabowo's brother Closed-door meeting: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) meets with President Prabowo Subianto's younger brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo (front right) on Friday at the former's private residence in Surakarta, Central Java. (The Jakarta Post/Joglosemar.com)

F

ormer president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday morning held a closed-door meeting with the brother of incumbent President Prabowo Subianto, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, at the former's private residence in Surakarta, Central Java.

Local media outlets in Central Java reported that Hashim arrived at 8:45 a.m. and was personally greeted by Jokowi at the gate.

Kompas.com reported that the meeting was arranged by the former president and that Hashim was invited to join the meeting in Surakarta.

No details were available from the meeting, but news footage from the early part of the meeting shows Hashim asking about Jokowi's health routine.

"Is it running or riding a bike?," Hashim queried.

The meeting between Jokowi and Hashim, one of Prabowo's confidants who regularly advises the President on economic issues, took place only two weeks after the former president made a joint appearance with his successor during the launch of the Temasek-like sovereign wealth fund Danantara.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Hashim's visit also took place three days after Jokowi held a teleconference meeting with Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni during which the two discussed at length an initiative to clear 1.2 million hectares (ha) of land for sugar palm tree plantations.

Hashim controls thousands of hectares of land in the country's forested regions, including more than 200,000 ha in the vicinity of the planned future capital city in Nusantara, East Kalimantan.

 

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Related Articles

Indonesia-Thailand ties: 75 years of friendship, building a dynamic partnership

Minister pledges oversight for Sritex compensation claims

Prabowo consolidates ranks, orders more populist policies

How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape

Hashim doubles down on growth goal, promising 8% by year-end

Related Article

Indonesia-Thailand ties: 75 years of friendship, building a dynamic partnership

Minister pledges oversight for Sritex compensation claims

Prabowo consolidates ranks, orders more populist policies

How Danantara would change Indonesian fiscal landscape

Hashim doubles down on growth goal, promising 8% by year-end

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java

Bali refuses to take more electricity from power plants in Java
Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

Adhi Karya seeks Rp 2t back pay from govt for Jabodebek LRT

More in Indonesia

 View more
Closed-door meeting: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) meets with President Prabowo Subianto's younger brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo (front right) on Friday at the former's private residence in Surakarta, Central Java.
Politics

Former president Jokowi holds meeting with Prabowo's brother
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters, located in South Jakarta, is seen in this undated photograph.
Politics

KPK waits for Singaporean court ruling on Paulus Tannos extradition
Former trade minister and graft defendant Thomas Lembong (center) arrives at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Central Jakarta on March 6, 2025, ahead of his arraignment. Prosecutors accused Thomas of enriching himself and at least 10 others by manipulating sugar import policies in 2015 and 2016.
Politics

Thomas Lembong strikes defiant tone in first corruption hearing

Highlight
Women use smartphones at the entrance of Tanah Abang Market, Southeast Asia's largest wholesale shopping center for garments and textiles, in Jakarta on Sept. 28, 2023.
Economy

Tepid middle-class growth casts doubt on economic ambitions
A drone view shows a flooded residential area following heavy rains in Bekasi, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.
Editorial

Fighting floods, together
The defendant in the alleged sugar import corruption case, Thomas Lembong (center), prepares to attend the indictment reading hearing at the Corruption Court, Jakarta, on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Minister of Trade for the 2015-2016 period, Thomas Lembong, was charged with causing losses to state finances amounting to Rp578.1 billion related to the alleged corruption case of sugar imports at the Ministry of Trade (Kemendag) in 2015-2016.
Politics

Thomas Lembong strikes defiant tone in first corruption hearing

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Gummy giant Yupi seeks IPO to fund new factory, global expansion
Politics

Former president Jokowi holds meeting with Prabowo's brother
Academia

Making a better case for foreign aid
Middle East and Africa

FM Sugiono in Jeddah to attend emergency Palestine meeting
Economy

China's imports tumble as demand skids, trade war heats up
Academia

What China can teach Europe about geopolitical independence
Health

70% of Breast Cancer Cases Detected at Advanced Stage
Asia & Pacific

UN slashes support for Rohingya refugees in Indonesia due to Trump cuts
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.