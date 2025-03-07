Former president Jokowi holds meeting with Prabowo's brother

Closed-door meeting: Former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) meets with President Prabowo Subianto's younger brother Hashim Djojohadikusumo (front right) on Friday at the former's private residence in Surakarta, Central Java. (The Jakarta Post/Joglosemar.com)

F ormer president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Friday morning held a closed-door meeting with the brother of incumbent President Prabowo Subianto, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, at the former's private residence in Surakarta, Central Java.

Local media outlets in Central Java reported that Hashim arrived at 8:45 a.m. and was personally greeted by Jokowi at the gate.

Kompas.com reported that the meeting was arranged by the former president and that Hashim was invited to join the meeting in Surakarta.

No details were available from the meeting, but news footage from the early part of the meeting shows Hashim asking about Jokowi's health routine.

"Is it running or riding a bike?," Hashim queried.

The meeting between Jokowi and Hashim, one of Prabowo's confidants who regularly advises the President on economic issues, took place only two weeks after the former president made a joint appearance with his successor during the launch of the Temasek-like sovereign wealth fund Danantara.

Hashim's visit also took place three days after Jokowi held a teleconference meeting with Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni during which the two discussed at length an initiative to clear 1.2 million hectares (ha) of land for sugar palm tree plantations.

Hashim controls thousands of hectares of land in the country's forested regions, including more than 200,000 ha in the vicinity of the planned future capital city in Nusantara, East Kalimantan.