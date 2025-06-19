Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422). (ANTARA FOTO/Muhammad Iqbal)

T he government’s proposal to develop compact, subsidized housing for urban youth is facing growing criticism from both experts and potential occupants, who say the poor design and cramped living conditions of these “mini houses” could jeopardize their inhabitants’ physical and psychological well-being.

The Public Housing and Settlements Ministry last week showcased two prototype units at Lippo Mall Nusantara in South Jakarta.

The homes, which are slated for development in Jakarta and the surrounding cities of Bekasi, Bogor, Depok and Tangerang in partnership with real estate giant Lippo Group, have a starting price of Rp 100 million (US$6,121) and can reach up to Rp 140 million, depending on location and size.

The single-bedroom unit measures just 14 square meters and sits on a 25 sq m plot, featuring a living room and a bathroom, while the larger double-bedroom unit offers 23.4 sq m of floor space on a 26.3 sq m plot that includes a living room and two bathrooms. Each unit also comes with a carport nearly as large as the living area.

“These smaller homes aim to attract young people, particularly Gen Zers who wish to [live] closer to their workplace [in] minimalist and affordable homes in urban areas,” Urban Housing Director Sri Haryati said on Monday.

Substandard space