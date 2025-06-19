TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Early school a new burden
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' as Iran reels
Putin to meet Prabowo in St Petersburg on Thursday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Early school a new burden
Trump demands 'unconditional surrender' as Iran reels
Putin to meet Prabowo in St Petersburg on Thursday

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, June 19, 2025 Published on Jun. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-06-18T16:10:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422). (ANTARA FOTO/Muhammad Iqbal)

T

he government’s proposal to develop compact, subsidized housing for urban youth is facing growing criticism from both experts and potential occupants, who say the poor design and cramped living conditions of these “mini houses” could jeopardize their inhabitants’ physical and psychological well-being.

The Public Housing and Settlements Ministry last week showcased two prototype units at Lippo Mall Nusantara in South Jakarta.

The homes, which are slated for development in Jakarta and the surrounding cities of Bekasi, Bogor, Depok and Tangerang in partnership with real estate giant Lippo Group, have a starting price of Rp 100 million (US$6,121) and can reach up to Rp 140 million, depending on location and size.

The single-bedroom unit measures just 14 square meters and sits on a 25 sq m plot, featuring a living room and a bathroom, while the larger double-bedroom unit offers 23.4 sq m of floor space on a 26.3 sq m plot that includes a living room and two bathrooms. Each unit also comes with a carport nearly as large as the living area.

“These smaller homes aim to attract young people, particularly Gen Zers who wish to [live] closer to their workplace [in] minimalist and affordable homes in urban areas,” Urban Housing Director Sri Haryati said on Monday.

Read also: Govt, Lippo link up to build ‘mini’ homes in Greater Jakarta

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Substandard space

Popular

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption

Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Early school a new burden

Early school a new burden

Related Articles

Prabowo meets Czech Prime Minister during brief stopover in Prague 

Indonesia banks on Danantara to reignite stalled waste-to-energy projects

Commons over quotas: Refocusing the housing policy from the periphery to the core

Housing task force side-eyes idea to shrink subsidized homes

Meikarta consumers can claim full refund on stalled units, govt says

Related Article

Prabowo meets Czech Prime Minister during brief stopover in Prague 

Indonesia banks on Danantara to reignite stalled waste-to-energy projects

Commons over quotas: Refocusing the housing policy from the periphery to the core

Housing task force side-eyes idea to shrink subsidized homes

Meikarta consumers can claim full refund on stalled units, govt says

Popular

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption

Bali flights canceled after Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano eruption
Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption

Many flights to Bali cancelled after East Nusa Tenggara volcano eruption
Early school a new burden

Early school a new burden

More in Indonesia

 View more
Precautionary detour: Airport authorities observe on Tuesday as Saudi Airlines' Boeing 777-300ER is parked in an isolated area of the Kualanamu International Airport outside Medan, North Sumatra. The aircraft was flying 442 haj pilgrims from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Jakarta as flight SV 5276 when it diverted to Kualanamu International Airport after receiving a bomb threat.
Archipelago

Haj pilgrims land at Soekarno-Hatta after flight diverted over bomb threat
Principals selected for the Sekolah Rakyat (community school) program listen on June 17, 2025, during the opening ceremony for a five-day retreat organized by the Social Affairs Ministry at its Professional Education, Training and Development Center in South Gandaria, South Jakarta, ahead of the program’s official launch in July.
Archipelago

Social affairs ministry hosts retreat for Sekolah Rakyat principals
Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422).
Jakarta

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Highlight
This handout picture provided by the office of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him, flanked by the Iranian flag and a portrait of his predecessor the late supreme leader and Iranian revolution leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, giving a televised address in Tehran on June 18, 2025. Iran's supreme leader on June 18 described as “unacceptable“ an ultimatum from US President Donald Trump calling for the nation's “unconditional surrender“.
Middle East and Africa

Khamenei vows Iran will never surrender, hypersonic missiles target Israel
Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on June 18, 2025.
Editorial

Quagmire anyone?
Flags flutter along a bridge as a plume of heavy smoke and fire rise from an oil refinery in southern Tehran after it was hit in an overnight Israeli strike on June 15, 2025. Iran fired a fresh barrage of missiles at Israel, state television announced early on June 15, as the rivals exchanged fire for a third day.
Middle East and Africa

No evacuation order yet for Indonesians in Iran, Foreign Ministry says

The Latest

 View more
Market Pulse

Meet the new influencers of the AI era
Archipelago

Haj pilgrims land at Soekarno-Hatta after flight diverted over bomb threat
Companies

Southeast Asia's budget airlines bet on travel demand, despite competition woes
Americas

Trump administration tightens social media vetting for foreign students
Academia

Is IndONIA the right anchor for floating-rate government bonds?
Academia

What is in it for Indonesia to lead ASEAN?
Regulations

PLN might sit out solar power export projects to Singapore
Archipelago

Social affairs ministry hosts retreat for Sekolah Rakyat principals

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Tiny homes for young urbanites draw criticism over livability

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.