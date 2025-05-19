TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prabowo shuts down talk of running for a second term

Speaking during an event organized by his Gerindra Party's youth wing PP Tidar, Prabowo said he has been in office for less than a year and the decision whether to run again would depend on his own assessment of whether he had succeeded in his first term.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, May 19, 2025

Workers' welfare: President Prabowo Subianto (second right) delivers his speech on May 1 during a May Day rally in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto has urged his supporters to stop entertaining the idea that he would definitely run for a second term in the 2029 presidential election, saying that such a proposal was premature.

Speaking during an event organized by his Gerindra Party's youth wing PP Tidar, Prabowo said he has been in office for less than a year and the decision whether to run again would depend on his own assessment of whether he had succeeded in his first term.

"I already said this before but the decision whether or not to have a second term will be decided first by the Almighty and second by Prabowo himself. If I consider myself failing to accomplish what I have pledged, then I won't seek reelection," Prabowo said in the speech.

Prabowo called on his supporters to hold their support for his presidency in their hearts and not to express their position publicly.

"I want to correct that, please don't say that [...] just keep it in your heart," Prabowo said.

In February this year, President Prabowo accepted a request by his Gerindra Party to run for reelection in the next presidential race.

Also in February, Gerindra staged a special party congress during which party leaders reached a unanimous decision to nominate Prabowo again.

In addition to securing the party’s nomination, Prabowo was also reappointed as Gerindra’s chairman and chief patron.

During his speech in response to the nomination, Prabowo also struck a cautious tone regarding the prospect of a second term.

“If my programs fail, there is no need to nominate me again,” he said.

In a move seen as an effort to consolidate his political influence, Prabowo has also proposed a “permanent coalition” among his allies.

Gerindra Party secretary general Ahmad Muzani, who has been a key proponent in the push for Prabowo's second term, said over the weekend that all party members and its political leaders should work hard to gain the public’s trust in the President, which he deemed crucial for the former general to win reelection.

"Pak Prabowo himself has told his supporters not to call for a second term, but we must work hard to prove that Gerindra and the people of Indonesia [will] want him for a second term," Muzani was quoted by Antara.

 

Fears grow that dark past may be rewritten with government's new history books

What Indonesia owes Timor-Leste

Rethinking Indonesia’s commitment to UN Women's agenda

Analysis: Prabowo’s pledge to eliminate outsourcing met with scepticism

China takes center stage in Philippines' feisty midterm election

