Closed-door Prabowo-Megawati meeting highlights ‘fragile’ political balance

Despite reports of a meeting between President Prabowo Subianto and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chair Megawati Soekarnoputri in her house in Jakarta on Monday evening, there has been no official confirmation.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, April 9, 2025 Published on Apr. 8, 2025

Gerindra Party chair Prabowo Subianto (second left) and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (center) smile while taking a selfie with Megawati's daughter and then-coordinating human development and culture minister Puan Maharani (second right) on the sidelines of the opening of the PDI-P's fifth national congress in Bali in August 2019. (JP/Zul Trio Anggono)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto met behind closed doors on Monday with Megawati Soekarnoputri, chairwoman of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which analysts say reflects the sensitivity of the power dynamics at play.

Several local news outlets reported on Monday evening that Prabowo, accompanied by some high-ranking executives of his Gerindra Party, made an unscheduled visit to Megawati’s residence in Central Jakarta. The meeting reportedly lasted for about an hour.

In a video published by Kompas TV, a white-colored Maung Garuda limousine resembling Prabowo’s presidential car was seen leaving Megawati’s home at Jl. Teuku Umar at around 9:15 p.m.

Shortly afterward, Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya and two top Gerindra officials, Ahmad Muzani and Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, were seen departing the premises in a black sedan, briefly waving to a group of journalists waiting nearby.

PDI-P executive Guntur Romli declined to comment on the reported meeting, suggesting that the party would wait for an official response from the President or Gerindra before making any remarks.

It was not until Tuesday evening that Dasco posted on his official X account @bang_dasco two photos of Prabowo and Megawati sitting side by side in what appears to be the living room of Megawati’s house, accompanied by the caption: “Thank God, weaving togetherness for our Indonesia.”

Balancing democracy

