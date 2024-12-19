Govt says no rush in changing regional elections system

A voter casts his ballot on Dec. 3, 2024, at a polling station in Makassar, South Sulawesi during a revote for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. (Antara/Adwit Pramono)

A voter casts his ballot on Dec. 3, 2024, at a polling station in Makassar, South Sulawesi during a revote for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. (Antara/Adwit Pramono)

A deputy minister suggested that the country still has time until the next simultaneous regional head elections in 2029, while a lawmaker stressed that now is the best time to look for alternative systems.

The government will not rush into scrapping the current direct regional head elections that allow voters to choose governors, regents and mayors, a cabinet official has said, amid concerns from pro-democracy advocates that such a change may cause a severe democratic setback in the country.

President Prabowo Subianto suggested last week that local executive heads be appointed by members of regional legislative councils (DPRD) as a cost-saving measure, suggesting that money for elections could be redirected to programs to feed children, renovate schools and build irrigation systems for farmers, among other purposes.

The President’s statement was immediately met with strong criticism from activists and academicians, who warned that such a move would wrest power from ordinary people and turn governance into the exclusive business of political parties.

Addressing the growing concerns, Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto stressed that the government would not make any hasty decision to change the current electoral system before hearing from all related parties.

“We still have a long [time] to prepare the new system,” Bima said, as quoted by Kompas, referring to the next simultaneous regional elections slated for 2029.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls