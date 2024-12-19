TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Govt says no rush in changing regional elections system

A deputy minister suggested that the country still has time until the next simultaneous regional head elections in 2029, while a lawmaker stressed that now is the best time to look for alternative systems.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, December 19, 2024

A voter casts his ballot on Dec. 3, 2024, at a polling station in Makassar, South Sulawesi during a revote for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections. (Antara/Adwit Pramono)

The government will not rush into scrapping the current direct regional head elections that allow voters to choose governors, regents and mayors, a cabinet official has said, amid concerns from pro-democracy advocates that such a change may cause a severe democratic setback in the country.

President Prabowo Subianto suggested last week that local executive heads be appointed by members of regional legislative councils (DPRD) as a cost-saving measure, suggesting that money for elections could be redirected to programs to feed children, renovate schools and build irrigation systems for farmers, among other purposes.

The President’s statement was immediately met with strong criticism from activists and academicians, who warned that such a move would wrest power from ordinary people and turn governance into the exclusive business of political parties.

Addressing the growing concerns, Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto stressed that the government would not make any hasty decision to change the current electoral system before hearing from all related parties.

“We still have a long [time] to prepare the new system,” Bima said, as quoted by Kompas, referring to the next simultaneous regional elections slated for 2029.

A voter casts his ballot on Dec. 3, 2024, at a polling station in Makassar, South Sulawesi during a revote for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections.
Politics

Govt says no rush in changing regional elections system
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters on Sept. 2, 2024, in Jakarta.
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (left) talks with State Intelligence Agency (BIN) head Muhammad Herindra on Dec. 2, 2024, during a cabinet meeting at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.
Politics

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting

Highlight
Mary Jane Veloso (2nd R) is reunited with her two sons and her father (L) after she arrived at the Correctional Institution for Women in Manila on December 18, 2024.
Asia and Pacific

Mary Jane Veloso arrives home to 'new life'
President Prabowo Subianto (front, third left) attends a warm-up session during the retreat with members of his Red and White Cabinet at the Military Academy in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 25, 2024. (-/Prabowo’s Media Team/Handout via Reuters)
Editorial

Prevention is better than cure
(Courtesy of Immigration Directorate General)
Economy

Golden Visa investments reach Rp 9 trillion, below annual target

Regulations

Business groups demand incentives amid salary, VAT hikes
Politics

Govt says no rush in changing regional elections system
Politics

Two suspects already named in BI graft case, KPK says
Companies

SMI provides $23.3m in funding for floating solar panel project in Batam
Politics

Commission III chair defends police chief after another fatal police shooting
Middle East and Africa

Prabowo in Egypt for D8 summit as Gaza crisis continues
Archipelago

Meikarta customers hope for solution after James Riady meets Jokowi
Tech

AI Journey conference unveils broader use of artificial intelligence
