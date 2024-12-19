Govt says no rush in changing regional elections system

A deputy minister suggested that the country still has time until the next simultaneous regional head elections in 2029, while a lawmaker stressed that now is the best time to look for alternative systems.
The government will not rush into scrapping the current direct regional head elections that allow voters to choose governors, regents and mayors, a cabinet official has said, amid concerns from pro-democracy advocates that such a change may cause a severe democratic setback in the country.
President Prabowo Subianto suggested last week that local executive heads be appointed by members of regional legislative councils (DPRD) as a cost-saving measure, suggesting that money for elections could be redirected to programs to feed children, renovate schools and build irrigation systems for farmers, among other purposes.
The President’s statement was immediately met with strong criticism from activists and academicians, who warned that such a move would wrest power from ordinary people and turn governance into the exclusive business of political parties.
Addressing the growing concerns, Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto stressed that the government would not make any hasty decision to change the current electoral system before hearing from all related parties.
“We still have a long [time] to prepare the new system,” Bima said, as quoted by Kompas, referring to the next simultaneous regional elections slated for 2029.
Read also: Pro-Prabowo parties signal support for abolishing direct regional polls
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!