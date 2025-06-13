Gibran’s complaint desk returns to spotlight amid tensions

Listening ear: An employee of Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to the Vice President) attends to a member of the public on Nov. 11, 2024, the day Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka launched the new complaint center at his office in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

V ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s public complaint desk, Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to the Vice President), has resurfaced in public attention after months of relative silence and reported internal pushback within President Prabowo Subianto’s circle.

Shortly after assuming office in October last year, the son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo launched the complaint desk at his Central Jakarta office to provide a direct channel for citizens to raise issues across a broad spectrum.

On its first day of operation, the desk received at least 55 in-person complaints from various regions, as far as Surabaya in East Java, Makassar in South Sulawesi and Manado in North Sulawesi.

Despite this initial enthusiasm, the program gradually faded from the spotlight, suffering from limited publicity and scant media coverage in subsequent months.

In a statement on Monday, acting secretary to the Vice President, Al Muktabar, said Gibran has called for enhancements to the program’s management and responsiveness to ensure it can respond faster to the public's needs.

“The Vice President has asked that the program should not stagnate but continuously improve. Refining the system and procedures is essential to enabling faster bureaucratic responses, more accurate issue management and better adaptability to community needs,” Muktabar said.

