TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Gibran’s complaint desk returns to spotlight amid tensions

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, June 13, 2025 Published on Jun. 13, 2025 Published on 2025-06-13T12:35:32+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Gibran’s complaint desk returns to spotlight amid tensions Listening ear: An employee of Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to the Vice President) attends to a member of the public on Nov. 11, 2024, the day Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka launched the new complaint center at his office in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Fauzan)

V

ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s public complaint desk, Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to the Vice President), has resurfaced in public attention after months of relative silence and reported internal pushback within President Prabowo Subianto’s circle.

Shortly after assuming office in October last year, the son of former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo launched the complaint desk at his Central Jakarta office to provide a direct channel for citizens to raise issues across a broad spectrum. 

On its first day of operation, the desk received at least 55 in-person complaints from various regions, as far as Surabaya in East Java, Makassar in South Sulawesi and Manado in North Sulawesi.

Despite this initial enthusiasm, the program gradually faded from the spotlight, suffering from limited publicity and scant media coverage in subsequent months.

In a statement on Monday, acting secretary to the Vice President, Al Muktabar, said Gibran has called for enhancements to the program’s management and responsiveness to ensure it can respond faster to the public's needs.

“The Vice President has asked that the program should not stagnate but continuously improve. Refining the system and procedures is essential to enabling faster bureaucratic responses, more accurate issue management and better adaptability to community needs,” Muktabar said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: VP Gibran’s complaint desk efficiency questioned

Popular

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs
Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b

Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b
The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

Related Articles

Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Prabowo to meet Putin in Russia for talks

Indonesia must stay true to its principles on Palestine

President to open 10th Indo Defence at JIExpo

Prabowo, Megawati make joint appearance for Pancasila Day

Related Article

Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Prabowo to meet Putin in Russia for talks

Indonesia must stay true to its principles on Palestine

President to open 10th Indo Defence at JIExpo

Prabowo, Megawati make joint appearance for Pancasila Day

Popular

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs

Brian Wilson's top five Beach Boys songs
Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b

Planned MRT extension to South Tangerang to cost $1.25b
The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

The erosion of civil supremacy: A quiet shift in Indonesia’s statecraft

More in Indonesia

 View more
Listening ear: An employee of Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to the Vice President) attends to a member of the public on Nov. 11, 2024, the day Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka launched the new complaint center at his office in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Gibran’s complaint desk returns to spotlight amid tensions
Home Minister Tito Karnavian (left) pins a badge to Aceh Governor Muzakir Manaf (second left) during the inauguration of Aceh governor and deputy governor in Banda Aceh on Feb. 12. Tito inaugurated Muzakir and his deputy Fadhlullah (second right) as the province's gubernatorial pair after they won the province's regional head election in November 2024.
Archipelago

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border
Sojiwan Temple, the last traces of the Medang Kingdom in Klaten, Central Java.
Archipelago

Malang resident discovers structures believed to be ancient temple

Highlight
Rescue teams work outside a heavily damaged building, targeted by an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital Tehran on June 13, 2025. Israel carried out strikes against Iran early on June 13, targeting its nuclear and military sites as well as residential buildings in Tehran, after US President Donald Trump warned of a possible “massive conflict“ in the region.
Middle East and Africa

Israel hits Iran nuclear and missile facilities, appears to block retaliation
This aerial handout picture taken on December 22, 2024 and released on January 31, 2025 by Auriga Nusantara shows a general view of deforestation at an area on Gag Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua province.
Editorial

Mining and tourism don’t mix
A police officer stands in front of the wreckage of an Air India aircraft, bound for London's Gatwick Airport, which crashed during take-off from an airport in Ahmedabad, India June 12, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

At least 265 dead in India plane crash, one passenger survives

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Israel hits Iran nuclear and missile facilities, appears to block retaliation
Asia & Pacific

Air India crash survivor says he escaped through broken emergency exit
Tech

Govt says private investors eye Whoosh extension to Surabaya
Politics

Gibran’s complaint desk returns to spotlight amid tensions
Companies

Govt, Lippo link up to build ‘mini’ homes in Greater Jakarta
Academia

Insurers must promote the blue economy
Archipelago

Tension grows between North Sumatra, Aceh over disputed border
Academia

Two-state solution: A rallying call for Palestinian rights to self-determination
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Gibran’s complaint desk returns to spotlight amid tensions

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.