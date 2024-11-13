TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
VP Gibran’s complaint desk efficiency questioned

Members of the public can voice their complaints to the team of the Vice Presidential Secretariat by coming to the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta or through online channels.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, November 13, 2024

VP Gibran’s complaint desk efficiency questioned Officials with the Vice Presidential Secretariat listen to complaints from a member of the public on Nov. 11, 2024, at the Vice Presidential Palace in Jakarta. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka set up a complaint desk at his office, under a program called Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to the Vice President), to receive public complaints n a variety of issues. (Antara/Fauzan)

V

ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka followed in the footsteps of his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, by setting up a complaint desk at his office where members of the public can directly file reports on a variety of issues.

But the efficacy of the program has been questioned, with an observer calling the move part of a publicity stunt by the newly inaugurated Vice President to improve his public image.

The 37-year-old Gibran announced the program, called Lapor Mas Wapres (Report to the Vice President) on his social media accounts on Sunday, saying the complaint desk would be accessible to the public from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday to Friday.

People can file their complaints at the Vice Presidential Palace in Central Jakarta or online, through WhatsApp or a website.

In its first day of operation on Monday, the complaint desk received 55 complaints from people visiting the palace, said Sapto Harjono, a deputy at the Vice Presidential Secretariat. The secretariat will compile the complaints before they are checked personally by Gibran daily.

“[Gibran] really needs a daily and monthly recapitulation [of the complaints filed], and we will report it to him. Hopefully, it can be a basis for his policymaking,” Sapto said, as quoted by kompas.com.

On Tuesday, Gibran was seen visiting the complaint desk to greet members of the public coming to lodge their grievances. He came to the Vice Presidential Palace at around 11 a.m. after attending a meeting at the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) in East Jakarta on Tuesday morning about the evacuation of victims of Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT).

