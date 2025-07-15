TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal
Strengthening legal certainty in the palm oil industry
Prabowo attends Bastille Day Parade, Indonesian contingent in opening column

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal
Strengthening legal certainty in the palm oil industry
Prabowo attends Bastille Day Parade, Indonesian contingent in opening column

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Social media domination in Indonesians’ news consumption

Trust in news is falling as more and more people turn away from TV, print and online news sources.

Sora Park, Caroline Fisher and Lilik Mardjianto (The Jakarta Post)
360info/Canberra
Tue, July 15, 2025 Published on Jul. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-07-14T10:42:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The front page of The Jakarta Post newspaper with a photo of the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its collapse after being hit by the container ship Dali in Baltimore, Maryland, the United States on March 26, as seen in a photograph taken on March 27, 2024 in central Jakarta. The front page of The Jakarta Post newspaper with a photo of the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its collapse after being hit by the container ship Dali in Baltimore, Maryland, the United States on March 26, as seen in a photograph taken on March 27, 2024 in central Jakarta. (AFP/Adek Berry)

I

ndonesians are increasingly losing trust in the news with more than 60 percent reporting they do not trust or feel ambivalent to the news they read or watch. Further, social media use continues to grow while there has been a rapid shift away from television, print and online sources. 

Those are among the key findings from the annual global Reuters Institute Digital News Report survey conducted in 48 countries and analyzed by the News and Media Research Centre at the University of Canberra. 

The 2025 survey shows that Indonesians are heavy social media users with a growing appetite for news on the short video platform, TikTok. While news consumption across all news platforms is declining, social media remains the most popular with 57 percent of Indonesians using it as a general source of news and 40 percent are relying on it as their main source of news. 

The figure is even higher for consumers aged 18-24 with half of this cohort saying social media platforms are their primary gateway to news. 

In a country with extremely high smart phone use, there is strong competition among social platforms for the attention of Indonesian news consumers. 

After five years at the top, the popularity of the closed messaging app WhatsApp has fallen 17 percentage points to 43 percent, closely rivaled by YouTube (41 percent, -5pp) and Facebook (39 percent, -3pp). Hot on their heels is the viral video platform TikTok which has surged in popularity from 11 percent in 2021 to 34 percent in 2025.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The strong use of social media and gradual decline in trust reflects a loss of interest in news and high levels of news avoidance. Three quarters of Indonesian news consumers say they sometimes, occasionally or often avoid the mainstream news. This is higher than the global average of 42 countries in the survey (71 percent) and in neighboring Australia where 69 percent say they avoid the news.  

Indonesians avoid the news for a range of reasons, primarily because it can lead to arguments and feel there is too much coverage of politics. Around a quarter say they avoid the news because there is too much coverage of war and conflict, it has a negative impact on their mood and they feel worn out by the sheer volume of it. 

Faced with this problem, Indonesians seek new ways to tailor their news. Almost 30 percent surveyed said they would be interested in AI generating news summaries of articles and translating stories into their own native language.

Indonesians are also rapidly turning to AI chatbots as sources of news. 9 percent of those surveyed said they used AI as a source of news in the past week. This figure possibly reflects the growth in generative AI news sources in recent times. 

The Indonesian media industry is also suffering further loss of advertising revenue to news outlets following budget cuts by the federal government, according to the Reuters report. That in turn has led to editorial cost cutting and the wide adoption of AI by journalists to assist them with research, transcription and headlines. 

There has also been a rise in AI-led news outlets. For instance, broadcaster TVOne launched TVOneAI which has AI-generated reporters presenting the news across its social media channels. Other outlets, like Liputan6 are using AI for sports, fact-checking and global news. 

The Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI) notes an increase in the use of AI for several aspects of news production including, but not limited to, data collection, data selection, data analysis, trend analysis, audience analysis, news editing, news framework preparation, content personalization and news dissemination. As many as 13 online media members of the Indonesian Cyber Media Association (AMSI) are using AI for one or more stages of news production.  

While these developments raise concerns within parts of the news industry about job losses, the Indonesian public appears to be relatively comfortable with the rise of AI generated news. 38 percent of people surveyed said they were very or somewhat comfortable with news being primarily produced by AI with a bit of human oversight and a further 40 percent said they were neither comfortable nor uncomfortable with the development.

How can mainstream news organizations re-engage audiences who are losing faith in news?

While much of the 2025 survey data reflects an ongoing decline in mainstream news consumption, it also points to possible growth through innovation and remedies to these downward trends.

In this year’s survey we asked if respondents had received any type of education or training, formal or informal, about how to use the news. 

Only around one third of Indonesians surveyed said they had received some kind of news literacy education. This was highest among 18 to 24 year olds (48 percent) and lowest among people 55-64 years of age (27 percent). Like in many other countries in the global survey, there is plenty of opportunity for governments and the news industry to boost news literacy education across the wider community. 

And it makes good economic sense to do so. The data clearly demonstrate that Indonesians who have received some level of news literacy education are more interested in news, have higher trust in it and are much more likely to pay for it. 

They are also much more likely to verify information they consider to be untrustworthy by going to official sources, fact checking websites and Wikipedia. And as the use of generative AI progresses in all areas of life, it is becoming increasingly urgent for governments to ensure that citizens can use the technology, identify and verify AI content, and for news organizations to be transparent about their use of AI as they find ways to tackle the downturn in trust.

---

Sora Park is a professor of communication and the director, Caroline Fisher is an adjunct professor and Lilik Mardjianto is a PhD Candidate, all at the News & Media Research Centre, the University of Canberra. The article is republished under a Creative Commons license.

 

Popular

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds

Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal

EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal

Related Articles

Social media domination in Indonesians’ news consumption

Will Google stay committed to Indonesia's publisher rights?

ERIA holds East Asia Media Caucus for coordination, knowledge sharing

Local media outlets court Google, Meta as publishers’ rights rule takes shape

Australia to charge tech companies for news content if they do not pay

Related Article

Social media domination in Indonesians’ news consumption

Will Google stay committed to Indonesia's publisher rights?

ERIA holds East Asia Media Caucus for coordination, knowledge sharing

Local media outlets court Google, Meta as publishers’ rights rule takes shape

Australia to charge tech companies for news content if they do not pay

Popular

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds

Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal

EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal

More in Opinion

 View more
A student washes a semiconductor chip diced from a wafer at the Inter-university Semiconductor Research Center at Seoul National University in Seoul on April 30.
Academia

Building resilience in ASEAN’s semiconductor supply chain
The front page of The Jakarta Post newspaper with a photo of the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its collapse after being hit by the container ship Dali in Baltimore, Maryland, the United States on March 26, as seen in a photograph taken on March 27, 2024 in central Jakarta.
Academia

Social media domination in Indonesians’ news consumption
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right), accompanied by United States President Donald Trump (center), attends a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House on July 7 in Washington, DC.
Academia

Middle East politics and the hazards of the US' principled realism

Highlight
An excavator operates at a limestone mining site in the Kei Islands, Southeast Maluku, Maluku Province. Indigenous communities on the island are facing growing environmental and economic threats from the mine.
Archipelago

Limestone mine endangers environment on Maluku’s Kei Besar Island
Former coordinating maritime affairs minister Indroyono Soesilo (center), who is touted to be the next Indonesian ambassador to the United States, leave the House of Representatives Commission I meeting room at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta after attending a confirmation hearing for ambassadorial candidates nominated by President Prabowo Subianto on July 5, 2025.
Editorial

Envoys matter
Click and buy: A Jakarta resident uses a device to shop on a local e-commerce platform on June 15. The digital market continues to thrive in Indonesia and Asia in general.
Tech

Govt requires e-commerce to collect income tax from sellers

The Latest

 View more
Europe

China's Xi vows greater support for Russia in Lavrov meeting
Sports

LPGA Tour poised to sparkle beyond Diamond Jubilee with leadership reboot
Middle East and Africa

Mediators working to bridge gaps in faltering Gaza truce talks
Tech

Govt requires e-commerce to collect income tax from sellers
Archipelago

SAR team rescues 11 from capsized boat off Mentawai Islands
Companies

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China
Europe

Russia, China discuss Ukraine war and ties with United States
Europe

After NATO talks, Trump threatens Russia to push peace deal with Ukraine
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.