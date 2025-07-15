TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal
Strengthening legal certainty in the palm oil industry
Prabowo attends Bastille Day Parade, Indonesian contingent in opening column

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal
Strengthening legal certainty in the palm oil industry
Prabowo attends Bastille Day Parade, Indonesian contingent in opening column

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Middle East politics and the hazards of the US' principled realism

Trump’s current foreign policy on the Middle East is not only driven by military might, but it is determined by technology, investment and transactional pragmatism.

M. Syafi’i Anwar (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, July 15, 2025 Published on Jul. 14, 2025 Published on 2025-07-14T11:50:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right), accompanied by United States President Donald Trump (center), attends a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House on July 7 in Washington, DC. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right), accompanied by United States President Donald Trump (center), attends a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House on July 7 in Washington, DC. (AFP/Getty Images/Andrew Harnik)

M

iddle East politics is still heading toward an unclear direction, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent visit to the White House and his talk with United States President Donald Trump regarding the planned “60 days ceasefire”. 

The talks did not achieve significant results. As predicted by many observers, such a ceasefire is not only fragile, but it could fail. For Netanyahu, his visit to Washington was intended to secure full support from Trump for Israel’s security in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Trump considers that Netanyahu is his trusted ally for securing US’ political interests in the Middle East.  

Nevertheless, the world still expects anxiety with such a fragile ceasefire, which could  lead to a new war.  As Netanyahu was still meeting with Trump, Israel reportedly killed 98 Palestinians in Gaza. Netanyahu is basically reluctant to commit to a ceasefire. The New York Times reported on July 11 that Netanyahu wished to extend the war due to domestic political pressure and in an attempt to secure his power.      

During the meeting at the White House, Netanyahu presented  a letter nominating Trump to be selected as a Nobel Peace Prize winner. “President Trump has demonstrated and dedicated his efforts to promoting peace, security and stability around the world”, he wrote to the Norwegian Nobel Committee. 

Yet, such a letter has created a cynical logic. Indeed, Trump himself has a dream to be selected for the Nobel Prize. However, as Mohamad Bazzi, professor of journalism from New York University argued, “If Trump truly wants a shot at winning the Noble prize, he would first need to stop the bloodshed in Gaza.”

  

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Meanwhile, after declaring a “victory lap” on Iran with Netanyahu, Trump stated that he would “absolutely” consider bombing Iranian nuclear sites again if it is necessary to do so. Trump felt humiliated after Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei declared “victory” after Iranian strikes on the US military base in Qatar. Trump and Netanyahu have also proposed “regime change” in Iran, although Khamenei declared that “Trump is a liar and the enemy of God [...] and Iran will never surrender”. 

Popular

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds

Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal

EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal

Related Articles

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

Social media domination in Indonesians’ news consumption

Euro zone bond yields touch April high after EU gets 30% tariff

EU ministers weigh response to latest Trump tariff threat

Revising history: A return to an incomplete narrative?

Related Article

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China

Social media domination in Indonesians’ news consumption

Euro zone bond yields touch April high after EU gets 30% tariff

EU ministers weigh response to latest Trump tariff threat

Revising history: A return to an incomplete narrative?

Popular

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4

MRT Jakarta to launch tender for $3b east-west line in Q4
Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds

Wall St slips with Asia stocks as US trade policy confounds
EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal

EU and Indonesia announce 'political agreement' on trade deal

More in Opinion

 View more
A student washes a semiconductor chip diced from a wafer at the Inter-university Semiconductor Research Center at Seoul National University in Seoul on April 30.
Academia

Building resilience in ASEAN’s semiconductor supply chain
The front page of The Jakarta Post newspaper with a photo of the Francis Scott Key Bridge following its collapse after being hit by the container ship Dali in Baltimore, Maryland, the United States on March 26, as seen in a photograph taken on March 27, 2024 in central Jakarta.
Academia

Social media domination in Indonesians’ news consumption
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (right), accompanied by United States President Donald Trump (center), attends a dinner in the Blue Room of the White House on July 7 in Washington, DC.
Academia

Middle East politics and the hazards of the US' principled realism

Highlight
An excavator operates at a limestone mining site in the Kei Islands, Southeast Maluku, Maluku Province. Indigenous communities on the island are facing growing environmental and economic threats from the mine.
Archipelago

Limestone mine endangers environment on Maluku’s Kei Besar Island
Former coordinating maritime affairs minister Indroyono Soesilo (center), who is touted to be the next Indonesian ambassador to the United States, leave the House of Representatives Commission I meeting room at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta after attending a confirmation hearing for ambassadorial candidates nominated by President Prabowo Subianto on July 5, 2025.
Editorial

Envoys matter
Click and buy: A Jakarta resident uses a device to shop on a local e-commerce platform on June 15. The digital market continues to thrive in Indonesia and Asia in general.
Tech

Govt requires e-commerce to collect income tax from sellers

The Latest

 View more
Europe

China's Xi vows greater support for Russia in Lavrov meeting
Sports

LPGA Tour poised to sparkle beyond Diamond Jubilee with leadership reboot
Middle East and Africa

Mediators working to bridge gaps in faltering Gaza truce talks
Tech

Govt requires e-commerce to collect income tax from sellers
Archipelago

SAR team rescues 11 from capsized boat off Mentawai Islands
Companies

Nvidia says it will resume sales of 'H20' AI chips to China
Europe

Russia, China discuss Ukraine war and ties with United States
Europe

After NATO talks, Trump threatens Russia to push peace deal with Ukraine
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Middle East politics and the hazards of the US' principled realism

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.