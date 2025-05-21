TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive

Traditional civil society, with the support of students, can do a lot to create and maintain pressure on the government.

Simone Galimberti (The Jakarta Post)
Kathmandu
Wed, May 21, 2025 Published on May. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-05-20T09:36:31+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive Students hold posters that read “return soldiers to the barracks“ (right) and “civilian supremacy“ (second right) during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java on March 24. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

I

ndonesia's democracy is in crisis after 27 years of reform. The threat is not an overt challenge to its liberal, election-based rule of law. Rather, it is the government's prevailing mindset and approach that are subtly weakening the nation's democratic social structure.

As a consequence, the cascading effects are now more and more visible and worrisome.

The country’s liberal democratic institutions are not yet facing imminent danger or receiving a final nail in their coffin. But as many pundits and experts have warned, democracies do not collapse in a sudden flash of thunder and lightning. Rather, the process of collapse is more likely to follow incremental steps, decision after decision, until the damage is done.

President Prabowo Subianto, as noted by Cornell University professor, Thomas Pepinski, in an essay for Journal of Democracy, does not have the “crassness or brashness” of someone like Rodrigo Duterte.  This is an important factor that should not be forgotten.

Despite a life in the military and being in the “command”, exercising power at the highest levels, President Prabowo is a rational actor. This means that pragmatism and convenience often determine his decisions.

That is why to ensure that Indonesia democratic decline does not slide even further, it might be useful to deploy a mixed toolkit of actions. Some of these tools might be considered as part of the traditional approaches to contrast declines of democracy with some new agency for the citizens. Others would be more unconventional and require opposition from within the system.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Through the former, Indonesia has already gone through waves of political changes but this time, the game is different.

It is going to be paramount to have a civil society exercising its influence in a stronger and better way.

A more organized civil society led by a clear vision, coupled with street protests and online movements would, without any doubt, play an important role in fighting back against the most worrisome trends shown by the Prabowo administration. This would represent a more traditional playbook that is often used to support sliding democracies.

But a stronger civil society, with the support of students, must not only demand but also start practicing more direct forms of democracy, because Indonesia, like most democracies around the world , needs to undertake a whole rethinking of the system.

It is now clear that Prabowo, like his predecessor, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, is just a symptom of a much wider problem. The two are the tip of an iceberg that represents entrenched interests assiduously and steadfastly pursuing their goals supported by an alliance of the political class, the economic oligarchy and the military.

The traditional civil society, with support of students, can do a lot to create and maintain pressure on the government. A savvy use of social media can harness popular discontent in the streets through an organized and inclusive movement with a clear agenda.

Pressure from the bottom may, with great effort and sacrifice, win the battle, as evident in the watered-down amendments of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, which could otherwise entrust the military with a direct say in the administration of civilian affairs. 

But in the aftermath of these potential victories, the same majoritarianism tendencies could easily prevail once again with other initiatives against the public interest. The unfolding dynamics would be very taxing for members of a movement that might lose steam and vigor.

That is why Indonesia needs to embrace new forms of practicing democracy. People need to be enabled to have a much stronger voice in decision making, starting from local levels up to the top.

Deliberative democracy could ultimately challenge the conventional election-based system, although it will take a very long time. The goal is to ensure that the existing model can be strengthened and complemented with deliberative forums on the ground.

Traditional civil society organizations should get serious about the business of running and facilitating citizens’ forums around the country, possibly in partnership with sympathetic and progressive local governments. Around the world, there are plenty of examples in which citizens discuss and deliberate through either consensus or final voting.

Deliberative democracy reminds us that elected officials are not the only and exclusive guardians of the res publica. The citizens are actually the masters of democratic government.

But bottom-up forms of activism augmented with peaceful manifestations and a push for deliberations would not be enough to secure the foundations of Indonesian democracy. The country needs a serious opposition that is ready to challenge the Prabowo administration, opposing its short-sighted policies but also proposing new progressive ones.

Such opposition that eludes Indonesia could design legislation that, even if not passed, could offer a blueprint for the future. A rethinking of a political and economic system that many believe is rigged could start from the streets, from people’s assemblies and from within the legislature.

The country needs a stubborn opposition, perhaps only a few elected politicians who are not yet co-opted by the system. But some help should come from within the inner circle of the President, among its key advisors and even ministers.

One or two among them might have to start proposing alternatives and offering views that may go against entrenched interests. They will require some fortitude but their attempt could pay off for the nation.

To keep Indonesian democracy alive, President Prabowo must be openly challenged whenever the people feel the need to do so. The House of Representatives must regain its responsibilities and reaffirm its duties while the citizens must come together and speak up.

It is entirely up to President Prabowo how he is written about in the history of Indonesian democracy. The former general could do everything in his capacity to stay the course and further weaken the Indonesian res-publica, or he could show he is a quick learner and understand how to navigate the ship in the right direction.

The latter could indeed be a historical legacy.

***

The writer is a freelance columnist focusing on regional integration in Southeast Asia, human rights and development and democracy.

 

Popular

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement
Investors flee Tangerang

Investors flee Tangerang
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Related Articles

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive

A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

What we can expect from Singapore as the PAP tightens grip

The real monarchs of the republic

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime

Related Article

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive

A call for military reformation and preservation of public safety

What we can expect from Singapore as the PAP tightens grip

The real monarchs of the republic

Revising history to legitimize ruling regime

Popular

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement

Path cleared for WHO assembly to adopt pandemic agreement
Investors flee Tangerang

Investors flee Tangerang
Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

Indonesia seizes ship carrying narcotics worth $426 million

More in Opinion

 View more
Merchants and buyers pack the Tanah Abang Skybridge that connects the railway station to the famous Tanah Abang textile market in Central Jakarta in this undated photo.
Academia

Making raw material supply more competitive for light manufacturing
Students hold posters that read “return soldiers to the barracks“ (right) and “civilian supremacy“ (second right) during a protest against a revision to the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java on March 24.
Academia

Civil society can help Indonesian democracy survive
Maintenance workers clean a Garuda Indonesia aircraft on May 8, 2024, at a hangar at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten.
Academia

Diverging fortunes: Garuda Indonesia vs. Singapore Airlines

Highlight
Activists from the Solidarity Network for Victims and Justice (JSKK) hold posters during the 861st Kamisan (Thursday) peaceful protest in front of the State Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. The protest called on the Attorney General's Office to take concrete action on unresolved human rights violations that occurred in May 1998.
Politics

Reform era draws to a close
President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Editorial

Democracy, 27 years later
Drivers for ride-hailing companies rally in Jakarta on May 20, 2025 in a mass protest for better pay and work conditions.
Economy

Hundreds of on-demand drivers demand higher pay at Jakarta protest

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israeli assault on hospital in Gaza
Culture and Entertainment

Raissa Ramadhani is officially missing you
Academia

Making raw material supply more competitive for light manufacturing
Politics

Simultaneous election system doesn’t reduce costs: Bima Arya
Asia & Pacific

Satellites, nuclear power on agenda as Macron visits Vietnam next week
Companies

Countercyclical policies to support economic growth
Middle East and Africa

Rubio says Syria could be weeks away from 'full-scale civil war'
Politics

House speaker Puan warns government against whitewashing history
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.