Transjakarta fare hike plan leaves free transit scheme in doubt

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, November 11, 2025

Fare hike: Passengers are seen inside a Transjakarta bus in the middle of a traffic jam near a Transjakarta bus stop in South Jakarta, on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The Jakarta administration’s plan to increase Transjakarta fares has drawn a mixed reaction, with some commuters claiming the move is necessary to maintain quality and others claiming it will hurt their wallets. Fare hike: Passengers are seen inside a Transjakarta bus in the middle of a traffic jam near a Transjakarta bus stop in South Jakarta, on Thursday, October 30, 2025. The Jakarta administration’s plan to increase Transjakarta fares has drawn a mixed reaction, with some commuters claiming the move is necessary to maintain quality and others claiming it will hurt their wallets. (The Jakarta Post/Iqro Rinaldi)

T

he Jakarta administration’s free transit program has been met with some skepticism after it was expanded to include civil servants and private employees just above minimum wage line, given its recent plan to hike Transjakarta bus fares.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said on Friday that the gubernatorial regulation he signed in October had extended the free access program for the Transjakarta, Jakarta MRT, Jakarta LRT and Mikrotrans services to 15 categories of passengers.

“Workers, both civil servants and private employees, with a salary of up to 1.15 times the provincial minimum wage, or around Rp 6.2 million [US$372.36] per month, can apply for a free mass transportation service card,” he told a press briefing on Nov. 7.

The governor said the move was aimed at encouraging greater use of public transit to “reach 30 percent”, an increase of 6 percentage points from 24 percent currently, Antara reported.

“I hope the number of people using public transportation in Jakarta will increase significantly,” he added.

“If that happens, pollution and congestion will decrease so hopefully Jakarta will in turn be safer, more comfortable and a happier place for its residents.”

The new regulation builds on an initiative first introduced in 2016 by then-governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, which offered free Transjakarta rides to 11 categories.

