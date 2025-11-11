Transjakarta fare hike plan leaves free transit scheme in doubt

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he Jakarta administration’s free transit program has been met with some skepticism after it was expanded to include civil servants and private employees just above minimum wage line, given its recent plan to hike Transjakarta bus fares.
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung said on Friday that the gubernatorial regulation he signed in October had extended the free access program for the Transjakarta, Jakarta MRT, Jakarta LRT and Mikrotrans services to 15 categories of passengers.
“Workers, both civil servants and private employees, with a salary of up to 1.15 times the provincial minimum wage, or around Rp 6.2 million [US$372.36] per month, can apply for a free mass transportation service card,” he told a press briefing on Nov. 7.
The governor said the move was aimed at encouraging greater use of public transit to “reach 30 percent”, an increase of 6 percentage points from 24 percent currently, Antara reported.
“I hope the number of people using public transportation in Jakarta will increase significantly,” he added.
“If that happens, pollution and congestion will decrease so hopefully Jakarta will in turn be safer, more comfortable and a happier place for its residents.”
The new regulation builds on an initiative first introduced in 2016 by then-governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, which offered free Transjakarta rides to 11 categories.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.