Cars over people? Sidewalk cuts in South Jakarta draw backlash

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he Jakarta administration’s plan to trim sidewalks along the heavily congested TB Simatupang road in South Jakarta has sparked widespread criticism, with critics warning it undermines pedestrian rights and contradicts the city’s vision of becoming a “global city”.
The east–west corridor has long been notorious for gridlock, particularly during rush hour, a situation worsened in recent months by water pipe installation works that reduced two lanes to one. To ease traffic, Governor Pramono Anung earlier instructed his administration to take short-term measures, including repurposing sidewalks at bottleneck points to widen road space.
“We apologize to Jakarta residents for the inconvenience, and we urge the public to switch to mass transportation to help reduce traffic volume,” Pramono’s special staffer Yustinus Prastowo said in a statement on Saturday.
The plan, however, has drawn sharp opposition from pedestrian advocacy groups. Road Safety Association (RSA) Indonesia said trimming the sidewalks ignores social justice and runs counter to a commitment to sustainable transport and equal access.
“Sidewalks are basic rights for all citizens, not a privilege,” the group said on Sunday, urging Governor Pramono to better assess resident’s actual needs and to refrain from making “knee-jerk” policies in response to viral social media discourse.
Read also: Jakarta job fairs highlight ongoing struggle with skills mismatch
The Pedestrian Coalition echoed the concern, calling the plan “a setback” for Jakarta’s decades-long push to build sustainable urban mobility.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.