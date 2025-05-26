TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, May 26, 2025 Published on May. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-05-26T16:29:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’ Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area, which was inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on Saturday. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he Jakarta administration has launched a major revitalization project in South Jakarta’s Blok M, aiming to transform the long-standing commercial area into a 24-hour economic hub as part of the capital’s push to become a globally competitive city.

Governor Pramono Anung officially rebranded the area as “Blok M Hub” on Saturday, unveiling a series of infrastructure upgrades centered on transit-oriented development (TOD).

The initiative seeks to improve access to public transport and facilities as well as pedestrian infrastructure to position the hub as a centerpiece of Jakarta’s economic transformation. Home to a number of shopping centers and a bus terminal, Blok M has served as one of Jakarta’s designated economic centers since 1968.

A central component of the transformation initiative involves expanding the Transjabodetabek bus network to connect Blok M Hub with Alam Sutera and Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2, both located in Banten province. Pramono emphasized the need to build more routes that strengthen connectivity between Jakarta and its surrounding buffer zones.

Access to several public facilities, including three nearby parks; namely Ayodia, Langsat and Martha Tiahahu Literacy Park, is also being extended to encourage greater community engagement and integration with Blok M Hub. The city has since May 16 opened five parks for 24-hour access, including the Menteng and Lapangan Banteng Parks in Central Jakarta.

The tunnel connecting Blok M Terminal and Blok M Mall has been renovated and revitalized with food stalls and exhibition spaces, creating a more vibrant and engaging atmosphere.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

Popular

Reform era draws to a close

Reform era draws to a close
Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard

Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard
Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Related Articles

Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’

Developing a compassionate, elderly-friendly city

Jakarta expands intercity bus service to PIK 2

Pramono opts for cashless parking to curb illegal practices

Travel is back, but a rise in local trips highlights economic stress

Related Article

Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’

Developing a compassionate, elderly-friendly city

Jakarta expands intercity bus service to PIK 2

Pramono opts for cashless parking to curb illegal practices

Travel is back, but a rise in local trips highlights economic stress

Popular

Reform era draws to a close

Reform era draws to a close
Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard

Trump defends block on foreign students at Harvard
Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine complete largest prisoner swap

More in Indonesia

 View more
High-speed railway operator PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) disclosed on Monday that since its commercial launch, the average occupancy rate for each trip had soared to 98.5 percent with several trips completely sold out.
Society

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Residents pass through the Blok M Hub transit oriented development (TOD) area, which was inaugurated by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung on Saturday.
Jakarta

Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’
A worker walks on May 7, 2024, at the end of the tunnel construction site in Jakarta with a tunnel boring machine for the mass rapid transit (MRT) Phase 2 project, which will extend the current line to the north with loan funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).
Archipelago

Jakarta to provide initial capital for MRT expansion to Tangerang, South Tangerang

Highlight
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the plenary session at the 46th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Kuala Lumpur on May 26, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Malaysia's PM Anwar bullish on regional power grid, Myanmar conflict in ASEAN summit
A man uses his phone while waiting for customers at a clothing shop in Tanah Abang Market in Jakarta on March 6, 2025. Buying new clothes is a common tradition among Muslims to celebrate Idul Fitri, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
Editorial

Are we in a crisis?
President Prabowo Subianto salutes upon arriving at the Royal Malaysian Air Force (TUDM) Base in Subang, Malaysia, on Sunday, May 25, 2025. He is scheduled to attend the 46th ASEAN Summit and related high-level meetings starting Monday.
Asia and Pacific

Prabowo in Malaysia for 46th ASEAN Summit

The Latest

 View more
Economy

Govt banks on consumer stimulus to reach 5% growth
Regulations

RI launches new RUPTL, hoping to add 6.3 GW of coal power in next decade
Society

Luhut confirms Jakarta-Surabaya high-speed rail project will continue
Jakarta

Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’
Archipelago

Jakarta to provide initial capital for MRT expansion to Tangerang, South Tangerang
Asia & Pacific

Philippines open to more agreements with China to keep peace in South China Sea
Archipelago

Fire hits dormitory of West Sumatra State Police School in Padang
Society

Legal aid cuts hurt protection for abuse survivors
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.