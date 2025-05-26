Blok M to become Jakarta’s economic hub that ‘never sleeps’

he Jakarta administration has launched a major revitalization project in South Jakarta’s Blok M, aiming to transform the long-standing commercial area into a 24-hour economic hub as part of the capital’s push to become a globally competitive city.
Governor Pramono Anung officially rebranded the area as “Blok M Hub” on Saturday, unveiling a series of infrastructure upgrades centered on transit-oriented development (TOD).
The initiative seeks to improve access to public transport and facilities as well as pedestrian infrastructure to position the hub as a centerpiece of Jakarta’s economic transformation. Home to a number of shopping centers and a bus terminal, Blok M has served as one of Jakarta’s designated economic centers since 1968.
A central component of the transformation initiative involves expanding the Transjabodetabek bus network to connect Blok M Hub with Alam Sutera and Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2, both located in Banten province. Pramono emphasized the need to build more routes that strengthen connectivity between Jakarta and its surrounding buffer zones.
Access to several public facilities, including three nearby parks; namely Ayodia, Langsat and Martha Tiahahu Literacy Park, is also being extended to encourage greater community engagement and integration with Blok M Hub. The city has since May 16 opened five parks for 24-hour access, including the Menteng and Lapangan Banteng Parks in Central Jakarta.
The tunnel connecting Blok M Terminal and Blok M Mall has been renovated and revitalized with food stalls and exhibition spaces, creating a more vibrant and engaging atmosphere.
