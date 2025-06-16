TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga
Suspected killer of Minnesota lawmaker caught after two-day manhunt
Love our expats

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga
Suspected killer of Minnesota lawmaker caught after two-day manhunt
Love our expats

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta backs Prabowo’s seawall project despite environmental concerns

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, June 16, 2025 Published on Jun. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-06-16T20:10:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jakarta backs Prabowo’s seawall project despite environmental concerns Visitors walk among mangroves at the Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park in Jakarta on Dec. 7, 2024. (Antara/Muhammad Ramdan)

D

espite criticism from environmentalists and apparent conflict with Governor Pramono Anung’s conservation pledge, the Jakarta administration has committed to supporting President Prabowo’s ambitious seawall megaproject along the city’s northern coast following the President’s request last week.

Speaking at the Jakarta Future Festival on Sunday, Pramono announced that the city would allocate around Rp 5 trillion (US$307 million) annually to fund the development of a 19-kilometer structure along Jakarta’s coastline.

“This is a long-term project, Jakarta will prepare for it,” Pramono said.

President Prabowo had previously estimated that the Jakarta Bay seawall project, expected to be completed within eight years, would require an annual budget of approximately US$1 billion. He subsequently called on the city administration to contribute, given Jakarta’s substantial regional budget.

According to Antara, Jakarta’s regional budget this year stands at Rp 91.34 trillion, the highest in the city’s history; the budget stood at around Rp 85.1 trillion in 2024 and Rp 83.7 trillion in 2023.

The seawall, which will span roughly 500 kilometers from Banten to East Java, is projected to cost up to $80 billion over 20 years. The project aims to combat coastal flooding and land subsidence, with some parts of northern Jakarta reportedly sinking by up to 15 centimeters a year.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Prabowo asks Jakarta to shell out half of seawall costs

Popular

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga

Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga

Related Articles

It’s time to recognize domestic workers as essential

President Prabowo receives call from Trump ahead of Russia visit

Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Govt to form management body for Java seawall projects

Prabowo vows to build giant Java seawall despite budget cuts

Related Article

It’s time to recognize domestic workers as essential

President Prabowo receives call from Trump ahead of Russia visit

Prabowo skips G7 summit to meet Putin in Russia

Govt to form management body for Java seawall projects

Prabowo vows to build giant Java seawall despite budget cuts

Popular

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope

The greenwashing of destruction: Legal action as Raja Ampat’s last hope
US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled

US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman cancelled
Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga

Rights group call for probe into alleged extrajudicial killing in Nduga

More in Indonesia

 View more
Visitors walk among mangroves at the Angke Kapuk Nature Tourism Park in Jakarta on Dec. 7, 2024.
Jakarta

Jakarta backs Prabowo’s seawall project despite environmental concerns
Boosting local industry: Deputy Governor Rano Karno explains the importance of establishing the Jakarta Film Commission as a strategic step to make Jakarta a national and international film industry hub, on June 15 at the Jakarta Future Festival in Central Jakarta. 
Jakarta

Jakarta to form film commission to simplify permits, slash red tape
An illustration of a bullet casing in a crime scene.
Archipelago

Police search for two men with Australian accents in deadly Bali shooting

Highlight
Displaced Palestinians stand outside tents as they watch trails of Iranian missiles targeting Israel, from Rafah's Mawasi area in the southern Gaza Strip on June 15, 2025. Israel and Iran traded heavy fire for a third straight day on June 15, with mounting casualties and expanding targets marking a sharp escalation in hostilities between the longtime foes.
Middle East and Africa

Israel-Iran battle escalates, civilians urged to evacuate target areas
Unhealthy air: Haze resulting from air pollution blankets the Jakarta skyline on Aug. 23. Thousands of public employees in the capital were told to start working from home on Aug. 21 in a two-month trial aimed at improving the city's air quality.
Editorial

Love our expats
A woman walks on a railroad track running by a slum in Kampung Bandan, Central Jakarta, on Oct. 14, 2022. Statistics Indonesia (BPS) reported that Jakarta’s poverty rate in March 2022 had increased since September 2021 by 3,750 to reach 502,040 people, or 4.69 percent of the city’s population.
Regulations

Govt plans to raise poverty line despite risky optics

The Latest

 View more
Economy

RI sees no further need to send delegation to US for trade talks
Companies

MR D.I.Y Indonesia cements commitment to sustainable growth during inaugural AGMS
Jakarta

Jakarta backs Prabowo’s seawall project despite environmental concerns
Regulations

Bandung mayor urges govt to reopen Husein Sastranegara Airport
Asia & Pacific

Prabowo meets Singapore President Tharman, hopes to increase cooperation
Jakarta

Jakarta to form film commission to simplify permits, slash red tape
Americas

Suspected killer of Minnesota lawmaker caught after two-day manhunt
Tech

RI to start operating first ocean power plant in 2028
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta backs Prabowo’s seawall project despite environmental concerns

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.