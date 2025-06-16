Jakarta backs Prabowo’s seawall project despite environmental concerns

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
espite criticism from environmentalists and apparent conflict with Governor Pramono Anung’s conservation pledge, the Jakarta administration has committed to supporting President Prabowo’s ambitious seawall megaproject along the city’s northern coast following the President’s request last week.
Speaking at the Jakarta Future Festival on Sunday, Pramono announced that the city would allocate around Rp 5 trillion (US$307 million) annually to fund the development of a 19-kilometer structure along Jakarta’s coastline.
“This is a long-term project, Jakarta will prepare for it,” Pramono said.
President Prabowo had previously estimated that the Jakarta Bay seawall project, expected to be completed within eight years, would require an annual budget of approximately US$1 billion. He subsequently called on the city administration to contribute, given Jakarta’s substantial regional budget.
According to Antara, Jakarta’s regional budget this year stands at Rp 91.34 trillion, the highest in the city’s history; the budget stood at around Rp 85.1 trillion in 2024 and Rp 83.7 trillion in 2023.
The seawall, which will span roughly 500 kilometers from Banten to East Java, is projected to cost up to $80 billion over 20 years. The project aims to combat coastal flooding and land subsidence, with some parts of northern Jakarta reportedly sinking by up to 15 centimeters a year.
