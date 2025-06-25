North Jakarta braces for tidal flooding until end June

A girl stands in the wake of a ‘bajaj’ on June 25, 2025, as its driver plows through a flooded street in Muara Angke, North Jakarta. The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has advised northern coastal communities in the city that high tide flooding due to the super new moon on Wednesday could last until June 29. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

The national weather agency has advised residents in Jakarta's northern coastal regions to brace for tidal flooding until June 29, as the city’s disaster agency and the central government distribute aid to affected communities.

A uthorities warn the high tide flooding that has inundated parts of North Jakarta over the past few days, with water levels reaching up to 1 meter in some areas, could persist until the end of the month.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) explained in a statement that the phenomenon was a result of the super new moon, referring to when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth at its closest orbital point to our planet, or perigee.

“The perigee phase on June 23, 2025, combined with the new moon on June 25, 2025, is likely to increase the maximum sea level," BMKG maritime meteorology director Eko Prasetyo said on Monday as quoted by Kompas.com.

The national weather agency has forecast high tide flooding, more commonly known as tidal flooding, between June 24 and 29 in the city’s northern coastal regions including Ancol, Cilincing, Kamal Muara, Kapuk Muara, Muara Angke and Tanjung Priok.

“Community activities around ports and coastal areas will be affected, and residents are urged to remain alert and prepare for the potential impacts of the high tide,” Eko said.

Around 600 households in a Muara Angke fishing community were inundated on Monday afternoon by floodwaters reaching between 50 and 90 centimeters.