Pressure piles on North Jakarta waste-to-fuel following release of foul fumes

The Jakarta administration and the operator of the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, will install facilities such as deodorizers and air quality monitoring stations to prevent foul odors coming from the plant.
he newly built refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta, is facing increased pressure from local residents and experts, despite efforts by the Jakarta administration and the operator to reduce foul odors and hazardous fumes emanating from the site.
The 7.8-hectare Rorotan RDF plant is just a short walk from the 370-ha Jakarta Garden City (JGC) residential complex built by property developer PT Modernland Realty in East Jakarta. The complex includes the AEON Mall shopping center operated by a subsidiary of Japan’s largest retailer Aeon Co.
In February, people living in nearby areas complained that thick, foul-smelling smoke rose from the Rorotan RDF plant, causing dozens of children to suffer from upper respiratory ailments and eye infections.
While authorities said that all children had recovered, opposition to the site continues, forcing the Jakarta administration to suspend the plant’s operations to allow the contractor to install equipment such as deodorizers and filters to prevent air pollution.
Local media reported that a group of people claiming to be residents from surrounding areas held a protest near the plant on March 21. A user with the handle jony khuo started an online petition on Change.org demanding the permanent termination of RDF’s operation. The petition had been signed by 3,100 users, as of Friday evening.
More facilities installed
Jakarta Environmental Agency’s integrated waste management unit head Agung Pujo Winarko asserted that the RDF plant in Rorotan had fulfilled all the required environmental impact assessments (Amdal) and spatial planning requirements.
