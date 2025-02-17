TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Thick, smelly smoke from Jakarta's new waste-to-energy plant raises concerns

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, February 17, 2025

An aerial photograph of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, West Jakarta. (WIKA/WIKA)

T

hick, foul-smelling smoke reportedly rose from a newly built refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, West Jakarta, last week during a test run of the facility, which is slated to process thousands of tonnes of waste every day when it begins full operations.

State-owned construction firm PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA), which developed and built the plant, apologized for the issue.

“We will take preventive action to ensure it won’t happen again,” said the RDF’s project manager, Angga Bagus, in a statement on Wednesday, citing a technical error during equipment trials in early February as the cause of odor. 

Angga said the factory’s odor-control system had not been operating optimally at the time.

“If the set-up process is completed, it will work well [...]. We will ensure all odor-controlling technologies will work optimally so that the Jakarta RDF facility can operate without having a negative impact on the surrounding community,” he said.

Read also: Jakarta to build city's first waste-to-energy plant

An aerial photograph of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, West Jakarta.
Thick, smelly smoke from Jakarta’s new waste-to-energy plant raises concerns
