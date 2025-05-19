Jakartans embrace 24-hour park access, but wary of nighttime crime

People read at Martha Tiahahu Literacy Park in Blok M, South Jakarta in this undated photo. (Courtesy of/Jakarta Tourism Agency)

The city administration has officially extended the operating hours of five public parks as part of Governor Pramono Anung’s campaign to expand access to public spaces and stimulate nighttime economic activity in the capital.

F or regular park-goers like Satria, the Jakarta administration’s decision to open a number of parks 24 hours a day comes as welcome news. The 22-year-old university student often spends his free time at South Jakarta’s Martha Tiahahu Literary Park, which features amenities such as a library, discussion rooms and coffee shops.

“I think the initiative is beneficial for us, young people, especially those who need free and open spaces at night,” he told The Jakarta Post on Sunday. Still, he admitted he would not feel safe visiting at midnight. “That’s rather scary,” he said.

The selected parks include Martha Tiahahu, Langsat and Ayodya in South Jakarta, as well as Menteng and Lapangan Banteng in Central Jakarta.

“The 24-hour opening of these five parks is aimed at supporting the role of green public spaces as inclusive areas, all the while preserving their ecological function,” Pramono said during a launch ceremony at Lapangan Banteng on Friday.

On Sunday afternoon, Putri Fikih brought her four-year-old son to Langsat Park, which offers a playground, pond and jogging track, among other facilities. While the 30-year-old appreciated the free and convenient access, she expressed concerns about visiting after dark.

