TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
No hard feelings toward Anies, insists Prabowo
Children’s lives not a gamble

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export
No hard feelings toward Anies, insists Prabowo
Children’s lives not a gamble

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Businesses breathe fire over smoke-free zones expansion in Jakarta

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 2, 2025 Published on Oct. 1, 2025 Published on 2025-10-01T13:50:36+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
This no smoking sign is taken in a children's playground in Yogyakarta on June 27, 2024. This no smoking sign is taken in a children's playground in Yogyakarta on June 27, 2024. (Courtesy of/Shutterstock)

J

akarta’s plan to expand smoke-free zones and tighten cigarette sales regulations has been met with strong pushback from business groups, who warn that the new rules could eat into revenues and disrupt livelihoods.

The Jakarta City Council’s special committee (pansus) finalized the draft of a long-delayed smoke-free zones bylaw on Monday, in line with a 2024 central government regulation requiring all regional administrations to adopt such measures. 

The bylaw bans cigarette sales within 200 meters of schools and playgrounds and prohibits the sale of loose cigarettes, commonplace across Indonesia, where countless street vendors and small kiosks sell them by the individual stick.

In addition to these provisions, the draft also restricts smoking in crowded public areas, including traditional and modern markets, and requires businesses to obtain special permits to sell tobacco products. 

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung confirmed that councilors had backed extending restrictions to entertainment venues such as karaoke lounges, nightclubs and live music cafés.

Read also: Jakarta Police’s ‘ojol’ tip-off draws criticism over abuse, timing

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

However, small businesses say they are bracing for a blow. Cigarettes remain one of the best-selling items at neighborhood food stalls like warteg, short for warung Tegal that specifically serve Javanese food.

Popular

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia

'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

Related Articles

Pressure piles on for accessible clean water in Jakarta

Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes

Jakarta job fairs highlight ongoing struggle with skills mismatch

The hijab ban: Colonialism against women’s bodies?

Kudos to tolerant Bekasi

Related Article

Pressure piles on for accessible clean water in Jakarta

Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes

Jakarta job fairs highlight ongoing struggle with skills mismatch

The hijab ban: Colonialism against women’s bodies?

Kudos to tolerant Bekasi

Popular

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts

US government lurches toward shutdown, Trump threatens fresh cuts
'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia

'Red terror' continues to haunt Indonesia
FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

FDA flags radioactive traces in Indonesian spice export

More in Indonesia

 View more
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (left) inspects the Pesanggrahan Water Treatment Plant (IPA) in Lebak Bulus, South Jakarta, with Banten Governor Andra Soni (second right), Deputy Public Works Ministry Diana Kusumastuti (right) and Jakarta-owned water company PT PAM Jaya president director Arief Nasrudin on Sept. 9, 2025.
Jakarta

Pressure piles on for accessible clean water in Jakarta
An Indonesian military officer stands beside a truck carrying multivitamins to be used in the government's free meal program before launch in Jakarta on Oct. 1, 2025. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana). Usage: 0
Politics

TNI begins producing multivitamins distributed through free meals program
Batam activist Yusril Koto appears before the Batam District Court on Tuesday. He was sentenced to six months in prison and fined Rp 15 million (US$901.87) for defaming a Satpol PP officer in TikTok videos.
Archipelago

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official

Highlight
A vehicle rides past stacks of cargo containers at the Jakarta International Container Terminal at the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta on July 7, 2025.
Economy

Exports of manufactured goods push trade surplus to highest in years
Fed up: Civil society activists and university students hold a banner that reads “Police reform“ (left) and “People's killer“ during a protest on Nov. 28, 2024, in front of the Central Java Police station in Semarang.
Editorial

Police reform revisited
Illustration of radioactive danger
Society

Government confirms widespread radioactive contamination at Banten industrial hub

The Latest

 View more
Companies

US offers to buy stakes in Australian critical minerals companies
Sports

Women’s golf blossoms in China, Asia as Indonesia’s hopefuls chase the dream

Academia

Bali’s sustainability paradox: From overtourism to net zero
Jakarta

Pressure piles on for accessible clean water in Jakarta
Academia

How Indonesia can navigate the new world order in the making
Politics

TNI begins producing multivitamins distributed through free meals program
Archipelago

Batam activist sentenced to six months in prison after criticizing local official
Academia

Do or die for the United Nations
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Businesses breathe fire over smoke-free zones expansion in Jakarta

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.