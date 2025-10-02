Businesses breathe fire over smoke-free zones expansion in Jakarta

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
akarta’s plan to expand smoke-free zones and tighten cigarette sales regulations has been met with strong pushback from business groups, who warn that the new rules could eat into revenues and disrupt livelihoods.
The Jakarta City Council’s special committee (pansus) finalized the draft of a long-delayed smoke-free zones bylaw on Monday, in line with a 2024 central government regulation requiring all regional administrations to adopt such measures.
The bylaw bans cigarette sales within 200 meters of schools and playgrounds and prohibits the sale of loose cigarettes, commonplace across Indonesia, where countless street vendors and small kiosks sell them by the individual stick.
In addition to these provisions, the draft also restricts smoking in crowded public areas, including traditional and modern markets, and requires businesses to obtain special permits to sell tobacco products.
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung confirmed that councilors had backed extending restrictions to entertainment venues such as karaoke lounges, nightclubs and live music cafés.
However, small businesses say they are bracing for a blow. Cigarettes remain one of the best-selling items at neighborhood food stalls like warteg, short for warung Tegal that specifically serve Javanese food.
