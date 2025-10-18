Military, police role in free meals under scrutiny

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Criticism has centered around the composition of National Nutrition Agency (BGN) leadership, dominated by retired military and police officers, many without formal training or expertise in nutrition, food safety or public health.
he involvement of military and police in President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program has come under scrutiny as it faces a food poisoning crisis and struggles to meet national targets, prompting critics to call for a complete overhaul.
Since the program’s rollout in January, it has encountered multiple setbacks, including widespread food poisoning incidents affecting more than 11,000 children nationwide, according to the non-governmental organization Network for Education Watch Indonesia (JPPI).
The surge in cases has prompted a peaceful protest earlier this week in Jakarta, outside the headquarters of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), which oversees the free meals program.
Mothers participating in the protest, organized under the Indonesian Mothers Alliance, demanded an immediate suspension of the program, describing it as a “health crisis” that jeopardizes children’s well-being.
A central point of concern for protesters is the involvement of police and military personnel in food preparation and distribution despite their lack of expertise in nutrition and food safety.
“[The program] should involve nutrition experts and pediatricians," said Ririn Safsani, a spokesperson for the protestors, as others held posters reading “Stop free meals! Prioritize quality, safety and children’s dignity” and “Stop free meals! Food should be managed by civilians, not the military or police”.
