Jakarta Post
Military, police role in free meals under scrutiny

Criticism has centered around the composition of National Nutrition Agency (BGN) leadership, dominated by retired military and police officers, many without formal training or expertise in nutrition, food safety or public health.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, October 18, 2025

An Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier carries meal packages on April 14 to be distributed to students at SMAN 20 Bandung state senior high school in Bandung, West Java. An Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier carries meal packages on April 14 to be distributed to students at SMAN 20 Bandung state senior high school in Bandung, West Java. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

he involvement of military and police in President Prabowo Subianto’s flagship free nutritious meal program has come under scrutiny as it faces a food poisoning crisis and struggles to meet national targets, prompting critics to call for a complete overhaul.

Since the program’s rollout in January, it has encountered multiple setbacks, including widespread food poisoning incidents affecting more than 11,000 children nationwide, according to the non-governmental organization Network for Education Watch Indonesia (JPPI). 

The surge in cases has prompted a peaceful protest earlier this week in Jakarta, outside the headquarters of the National Nutrition Agency (BGN), which oversees the free meals program. 

Mothers participating in the protest, organized under the Indonesian Mothers Alliance, demanded an immediate suspension of the program, describing it as a “health crisis” that jeopardizes children’s well-being.

A central point of concern for protesters is the involvement of police and military personnel in food preparation and distribution despite their lack of expertise in nutrition and food safety.

“[The program] should involve nutrition experts and pediatricians," said Ririn Safsani, a spokesperson for the protestors, as others held posters reading “Stop free meals! Prioritize quality, safety and children’s dignity” and “Stop free meals! Food should be managed by civilians, not the military or police”.

Read also: Mass poisoning cases surge as free meals continue

