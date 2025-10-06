TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Children’s lives not a gamble
Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM
Boarding school collapse death toll rises to 17, dozens still missing
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Children’s lives not a gamble
Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM
Boarding school collapse death toll rises to 17, dozens still missing
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Indonesia's defense overstretch dilemma

Transforming Indonesia's Defense Ministry into a "War Ministry" could refocus the TNI on combat readiness by delegating non-military tasks to civilians. 

Andi Widjajanto (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, October 6, 2025 Published on Oct. 4, 2025 Published on 2025-10-04T20:28:30+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers hold harvested rice paddy during a grand harvest event with TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra on July 10, 2025. Indonesian Military (TNI) soldiers hold harvested rice paddy during a grand harvest event with TNI commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto in Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra on July 10, 2025. (Antara/Yudi Manar)

O

n its 80th anniversary, the Indonesian Military (TNI) faces institutional overstretch. This weakens its core combat capabilities, a problem rooted in the nation's strategic culture shaped by historical legacies of militarism entangled with socio-political roles that has fostered a broad definition of defense, extending well beyond traditional military duties. 

To address this, Indonesia can draw inspiration from the United States President Donald Trump's Sept. 5 executive order renaming the Department of Defense as the Department of War in a bid to emphasize its warrior ethos and streamline focus. Guided by US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's push to reduce bureaucratic excess and prioritize lethality, transforming Indonesia's Defense Ministry into a "War Ministry" could refocus the TNI on combat readiness by delegating non-military tasks to civilians. 

At the heart of this overstretch lies Indonesia's strategic culture, a legacy of the New Order era's dual function doctrine that embedded the military in governance, the economy and society, cultivating a mindset where defense encompassed internal stability and development. 

This cultural framework, once a source of national unity, now stretches resources thin as the Sishankamrata (total defense system) mandates the TNI's involvement in multiple non-conflict operations. Structurally, with defense spending at 0.8-1 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), below 2.5 percent global benchmarks, this culture hinders progress toward Optimum Essential Force (national defense program) goals, even as defense expansions continue. As a result, this cultural overstretch diminishes military operational readiness and fosters troops inefficiencies.

Addressing the financial constraints imposed by this strategic culture requires a new defense economic strategy. A hybrid defense spending model could synthesize the strengths of three major schools.

First, conservative neoclassical thought, which prioritizes deregulation and tax cuts to spur supply-side growth. Second, liberal neoclassical, which advocates regulated markets with social safety nets to balance efficiency and equity. Third, neo-Keynesian, which pushes demand-driven fiscal policies to counter economic downturns. This hybrid approach addresses the tensions in Indonesia's mixed economy, where fiscal conservatism often conflicts with the need for robust defense investments amid geopolitical pressures.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Integrating these with the Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), which asserts that Indonesia, as a sovereign currency issuer, can finance priorities without tax hikes or borrowing limits by managing inflation through resource allocation, creates a powerful framework. The Keynesian element supports deficit spending to boost demand and jobs, ideal for upgrading TNI's weapons systems, while MMT's flexibility allows budget reallocation to active combat, treating defense as an economic multiplier. 

Popular

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM

Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM

Related Articles

The only way is up: Why EU-ASEAN trade is headed for success

Parasites at the nation’s table

Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Back to barracks and back to basics: The only path to a professional TNI

Related Article

The only way is up: Why EU-ASEAN trade is headed for success

Parasites at the nation’s table

Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears

The 5 big problems with Trump’s Gaza peace plan

Back to barracks and back to basics: The only path to a professional TNI

Popular

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM

Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announce the 'political agreement' of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) on July 14, in Brussels.
Academia

The only way is up: Why EU-ASEAN trade is headed for success
Police motorcades escort vehicles carrying Indonesian flags and the replicas of the Proclamation Text at the National Monument (Monas) on Aug. 10, 2024, in Jakarta. (Courtesy of State Secretariat Ministry)
Academia

Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
A local official carries Muhammad Nizam, 13, a student diagnosed with food poisoning after eating a meal provided through the government-sponsored free nutritious meal program, at a makeshift clinic set up on Sept. 25, 2025, at a district building in Bandung, West Java.
Academia

Parasites at the nation’s table

Highlight
Hidden hazard: Members of the cesium-137 (Cs-137) task force wear hazmat suits on Oct. 2, 2025, as they carry out a cleanup operation for the radioactive material at the ModernCikande Industrial Estate (MCIE) in Serang, Banten. The government has designated the MCIE as a special radiation incident area after two weeks of intensive investigation and decontamination. All activities at the industrial estate have now been placed under the task force’s control to ensure thorough, measured and safe handling to protect the environment and public health.
Society

Govt rushes to clean up cesium-137 spill in Banten
Army’s special forces (Kopassus) soldiers took part in the troop parade during the general rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) at the National Monument in Jakarta, on Oct. 3, 2025.
Editorial

Modern, not yet professional
President Prabowo Subianto, accompanied by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto, stands on a military vehicle while inspecting the troops during the 80th TNI anniversary celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta, Oct.5, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The only way is up: Why EU-ASEAN trade is headed for success
Academia

Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Academia

Parasites at the nation’s table
Archipelago

Customs foils attempt to smuggle 2.5 kg of gold jewelry from Malaysia
Archipelago

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Archipelago

Japanese delegation visits N. Maluku, Maluku to trace soldiers’ remains
Academia

Indonesia's defense overstretch dilemma
Politics

Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Indonesia's defense overstretch dilemma

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.