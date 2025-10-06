Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears

President Prabowo Subianto, accompanied by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto, stands on a military vehicle on Sunday while inspecting the troops during the 80th TNI anniversary celebration at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

P resident Prabowo Subianto on Sunday led a large anniversary celebration of the Indonesian Military (TNI), marking its 80th year with a grand parade, even as fears mount that the military’s growing influence could bring the nation back to an authoritarian, military-dominated era.

In his address at the celebration held at the National Monument (Monas) in Central Jakarta, Prabowo hailed the TNI as “the backbone” of national defense and “the guarantor” of the country’s sovereignty, saying that the military continues to play an important role in protecting natural resources that are vital for Indonesia's development.

“Our natural wealth is immense. For hundreds of years, our archipelago has been disturbed and invaded by foreign powers seeking to seize our riches,” Prabowo said. “The TNI must assist both the central government and regional administrations in safeguarding our wealth and natural resources.”

To this end, the President called on the TNI to keep pace with advances in science and technology, including in cyber defense and artificial intelligence, while reforming outdated organizational structures to better serve the nation’s interests.

“The TNI must never fall behind and be complacent,” Prabowo added.

Sunday’s festive celebration, which also featured a grand parade of the TNI’s main weapons systems and demonstrations of cavalry, artillery and fighter aircraft capabilities, came amid growing unease of military overreach under Prabowo’s presidency.

“More than two decades since the Reform Era in 1998, the public hopes that the TNI will become a professional defense force, subject to civilian supremacy and free from practices of violence against civilians. That hope is still far from reality,” Annisa Yudha from human rights group Imparsial, a member of the Civil Society Coalition for Security Sector Reform, told a press conference on Saturday.