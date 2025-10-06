TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Children’s lives not a gamble
Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM
Boarding school collapse death toll rises to 17, dozens still missing
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Children’s lives not a gamble
Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM
Boarding school collapse death toll rises to 17, dozens still missing
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Prabowo stakes his and Indonesia’s place in the world

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, October 6, 2025 Published on Oct. 5, 2025 Published on 2025-10-05T21:54:51+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23 during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City. President Prabowo Subianto speaks on Sept. 23 during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City. (AFP/Timothy A. Clary)

P

resident Prabowo Subianto gave a passionate speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Sept. 23 that impressed many people, paving the way for the Indonesian leader to set himself as an international leader ready to play his part in promoting global peace and order.

Making his debut at the annual gathering of world leaders, Prabowo reiterated Indonesia’s commitment to the multilateral system under a strong UN and offered to send soldiers for peacekeeping missions anywhere in the world, including Gaza.

He also said Indonesia is ready to recognize Israel and provide guarantees of its safety and security after the creation of the Palestinian state. While recognition of Israel is implied by Indonesia’s support for the two-state solution, no other Indonesian leader in the past has gone as far as openly stating it, let alone offering to provide security for the Jewish state.

Prabowo won praise from many global leaders for his speech, although some at home criticized him for trying to appease Israel too much when it is now widely recognized that it is conducting a genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

United States President Donald Trump described it as a “great speech” and praised the delivery, noting Prabowo’s banging his fist on the podium, when the two met on the sidelines of the assembly in New York City. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who spoke at the assembly two days later, hailed Prabowo’s speech as “optimistic”, coming from the country with the world’s largest Muslim population.

Praise came from many other global leaders, with many of them approaching Prabowo immediately after the speech to congratulate him, including Jordan’s King Abdullah II and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, according to the Presidential Office in Jakarta.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

That Prabowo has ambitions to be seen as a global leader is well known. He had traveled the world extensively even before his inauguration in October 2024, cutting deals bilaterally and addressing summits in international forums. He has visited at least 35 countries as president and attended five different summits, including the latest UNGA.

Popular

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM

Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM

Related Articles

Prabowo, Jokowi hold two-hour private talks in Jakarta

Analysis: Prabowo and the military: Indonesia’s renewed normal

Analysis: Anggito named LPS chairman, revenue agency plan left hanging

Prabowo rolls out 26,000 subsidized homes amid sluggish program

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

Related Article

Prabowo, Jokowi hold two-hour private talks in Jakarta

Analysis: Prabowo and the military: Indonesia’s renewed normal

Analysis: Anggito named LPS chairman, revenue agency plan left hanging

Prabowo rolls out 26,000 subsidized homes amid sluggish program

Fishermen call for clearer $2.9b vessel upgrade program

Popular

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination

US FDA slaps new requirements on RI shrimp, spices after radioactive contamination
Children’s lives not a gamble

Children’s lives not a gamble
Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM

Conservative Takaichi set to be Japan's first woman PM

More in Opinion

 View more
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announce the 'political agreement' of the Indonesia-EU Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA) on July 14, in Brussels.
Academia

The only way is up: Why EU-ASEAN trade is headed for success
Police motorcades escort vehicles carrying Indonesian flags and the replicas of the Proclamation Text at the National Monument (Monas) on Aug. 10, 2024, in Jakarta. (Courtesy of State Secretariat Ministry)
Academia

Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
A local official carries Muhammad Nizam, 13, a student diagnosed with food poisoning after eating a meal provided through the government-sponsored free nutritious meal program, at a makeshift clinic set up on Sept. 25, 2025, at a district building in Bandung, West Java.
Academia

Parasites at the nation’s table

Highlight
Hidden hazard: Members of the cesium-137 (Cs-137) task force wear hazmat suits on Oct. 2, 2025, as they carry out a cleanup operation for the radioactive material at the ModernCikande Industrial Estate (MCIE) in Serang, Banten. The government has designated the MCIE as a special radiation incident area after two weeks of intensive investigation and decontamination. All activities at the industrial estate have now been placed under the task force’s control to ensure thorough, measured and safe handling to protect the environment and public health.
Society

Govt rushes to clean up cesium-137 spill in Banten
Army’s special forces (Kopassus) soldiers took part in the troop parade during the general rehearsal for the 80th anniversary of the Indonesian Military (TNI) at the National Monument in Jakarta, on Oct. 3, 2025.
Editorial

Modern, not yet professional
President Prabowo Subianto, accompanied by Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto, stands on a military vehicle while inspecting the troops during the 80th TNI anniversary celebrations at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta, Oct.5, 2025.
Politics

Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears

The Latest

 View more
Academia

The only way is up: Why EU-ASEAN trade is headed for success
Academia

Indonesia: Guardian of world peace
Academia

Parasites at the nation’s table
Archipelago

Customs foils attempt to smuggle 2.5 kg of gold jewelry from Malaysia
Archipelago

Satellite images show IKN has very limited water area of only 0.51 percent
Archipelago

Japanese delegation visits N. Maluku, Maluku to trace soldiers’ remains
Academia

Indonesia's defense overstretch dilemma
Politics

Prabowo hosts massive military parade amid expansion fears
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Prabowo stakes his and Indonesia’s place in the world

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.