TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Govt confirms radioactive contamination in Lampung clove plantation 
Government denies Prabowo ever intended to visit Israel
Trump hails 'tremendous day for Middle East' as leaders sign Gaza declaration
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Govt confirms radioactive contamination in Lampung clove plantation 
Government denies Prabowo ever intended to visit Israel
Trump hails 'tremendous day for Middle East' as leaders sign Gaza declaration
Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton dead at 79

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

City to improve facilities at Ragunan zoo after successful night trial

Improvements sought include more parking spaces and buggy cars as well as better lighting.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, October 16, 2025 Published on Oct. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-10-15T09:32:41+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Visitors observe a Bengal tiger at Ragunan Zoo, South Jakarta, on Aug. 14. The city administration is currently evaluating the trial of the "Night at the Ragunan Zoo" program. Visitors observe a Bengal tiger at Ragunan Zoo, South Jakarta, on Aug. 14. The city administration is currently evaluating the trial of the "Night at the Ragunan Zoo" program. (Antara/Fauzan)

T

he Jakarta city administration plans to improve facilities at Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta after a successful trial of “Night at the Ragunan Zoo” attracted thousands of visitors on Saturday.  

Governor Pramono Anung emphasized the importance of infrastructure, especially parking space and traffic management to avoid congestion. He said he had asked the City Transportation Agency to add parking spaces at the zoo.

“Parking management in Ragunan for the mid-term and long-term is a priority. We don’t want to have traffic congestion on Saturday evenings in Ragunan,” he said on Monday, as quoted by kompas.id.

He added that the high interest among visitors, including those from outside of Jakarta, showed that evenings at the zoo were very attractive. Many visitors asked that “Night at the Ragunan Zoo” could be extended to other evenings.

The city administration, however, will limit the event to Saturday evenings for now to maintain visitor comfort, safety and traffic flow.

“I received a report that the people were enthusiastic, it was beyond our expectations. It was only the first day and the people were forming long lines,” Pramono said.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Zoo management recorded 3,713 visitors enjoying the night trial at the zoo.

Popular

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Govt confirms radioactive contamination in Lampung clove plantation 

Govt confirms radioactive contamination in Lampung clove plantation 
Government denies Prabowo ever intended to visit Israel

Government denies Prabowo ever intended to visit Israel

Related Articles

‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom

Indonesia Menari returns, reviving joy in traditional dance

RI to ink tariff agreement with US this month

Businesses breathe fire over smoke-free zones expansion in Jakarta

Stop the sirens: Jakartans call to end officials’ road privileges

Related Article

‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom

Indonesia Menari returns, reviving joy in traditional dance

RI to ink tariff agreement with US this month

Businesses breathe fire over smoke-free zones expansion in Jakarta

Stop the sirens: Jakartans call to end officials’ road privileges

Popular

When job hugging becomes a way of survival

When job hugging becomes a way of survival
Govt confirms radioactive contamination in Lampung clove plantation 

Govt confirms radioactive contamination in Lampung clove plantation 
Government denies Prabowo ever intended to visit Israel

Government denies Prabowo ever intended to visit Israel

More in Indonesia

 View more
Poll workers count ballots at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Nov. 27, 2024, after voters cast their votes to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election. More than 200 million people were eligible to vote to choose dozens of governors and mayors and 415 regents.
Politics

Business community split over direct, indirect regional polls
Visitors observe a Bengal tiger at Ragunan Zoo, South Jakarta, on Aug. 14. The city administration is currently evaluating the trial of the "Night at the Ragunan Zoo" program.
Jakarta

City to improve facilities at Ragunan zoo after successful night trial
A Jakarta resident uses an umbrella during scorching weather on Oct. 15 at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle.
Archipelago

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end

Highlight
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa addresses reporters’ questions at the State Palace on Friday, Sept. 19, 2025.
Economy

Purbaya hits out at plan to ‘return’ idle meal funds
Under the sun job: Workers plant sugarcane seedlings on Friday in Hamparan Perak, Deli Serdang regency, North Sumatra. The government has allocated Rp 1.5 trillion (US$91.41 million) to purchase sugar from farmers, which will be implemented by state-owned food company ID Food.
Archipelago

North Sumatra's poverty rate rises, defying national trend
Residents of Pari Island take part in a protest demanding the government revoke a coastal reclamation permit (PKKPRL) granted for a private development project on their island, which they say threatens the marine ecosystem and worsens the climate crisis, in front of the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry building in Jakarta on Oct. 8, 2025.
Society

Pressure on govt for new climate pledge ahead of COP30

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Safer food for a better future: Lessons from the free meals program
Art & Culture

‘Negeri Impian’: An imaginable land of harmony and creative freedom
Politics

Business community split over direct, indirect regional polls
Editorial

Indonesia in the Middle East
Academia

Civil society under pressure after August protests
Jakarta

City to improve facilities at Ragunan zoo after successful night trial
Academia

The hidden reality of informal employment statistics
Archipelago

BMKG warns of extreme heat in southern Indonesia until year-end
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

City to improve facilities at Ragunan zoo after successful night trial

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.