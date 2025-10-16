City to improve facilities at Ragunan zoo after successful night trial

Visitors observe a Bengal tiger at Ragunan Zoo, South Jakarta, on Aug. 14. The city administration is currently evaluating the trial of the "Night at the Ragunan Zoo" program. (Antara/Fauzan)

Improvements sought include more parking spaces and buggy cars as well as better lighting.

T he Jakarta city administration plans to improve facilities at Ragunan Zoo in South Jakarta after a successful trial of “Night at the Ragunan Zoo” attracted thousands of visitors on Saturday.

Governor Pramono Anung emphasized the importance of infrastructure, especially parking space and traffic management to avoid congestion. He said he had asked the City Transportation Agency to add parking spaces at the zoo.

“Parking management in Ragunan for the mid-term and long-term is a priority. We don’t want to have traffic congestion on Saturday evenings in Ragunan,” he said on Monday, as quoted by kompas.id.

He added that the high interest among visitors, including those from outside of Jakarta, showed that evenings at the zoo were very attractive. Many visitors asked that “Night at the Ragunan Zoo” could be extended to other evenings.

The city administration, however, will limit the event to Saturday evenings for now to maintain visitor comfort, safety and traffic flow.

“I received a report that the people were enthusiastic, it was beyond our expectations. It was only the first day and the people were forming long lines,” Pramono said.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Zoo management recorded 3,713 visitors enjoying the night trial at the zoo.