TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Floods overwhelm Southeast Asia
How democracies learn to goose-step
Ratmini Soedjatmoko: Sumi-e revelations

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Floods overwhelm Southeast Asia
How democracies learn to goose-step
Ratmini Soedjatmoko: Sumi-e revelations

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Greater Jakarta becomes world’s most populous megacity

Higher urban sprawl from surrounding areas may put a heavier burden on Jakarta to accommodate the public needs particularly because of the soaring cost of living and increasingly competitive job market, experts have warned.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, November 29, 2025 Published on Nov. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-11-28T16:17:52+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A woman washes dishes on Wednesday in a crowded neighborhood in the Tanah Tinggi subdistrict of Jakarta. The 2025 edition of World Urbanization Prospects issued by the United Nations on Nov. 18 names Jakarta and its surrounding areas the world's most populous city with 42 million people, followed by Dhaka, Bangladesh (37 million) and long-time title holder Tokyo, Japan (33 million). A woman washes dishes on Wednesday in a crowded neighborhood in the Tanah Tinggi subdistrict of Jakarta. The 2025 edition of World Urbanization Prospects issued by the United Nations on Nov. 18 names Jakarta and its surrounding areas the world's most populous city with 42 million people, followed by Dhaka, Bangladesh (37 million) and long-time title holder Tokyo, Japan (33 million). (Antara/Muhammad Rizky Febriansyah)

G

reater Jakarta and its neighboring areas have dethroned Tokyo in the United Nation’s list of the world’s most populous cities thanks to increasing urban sprawl, which experts warn may put heavier burdens on the capital city in accommodating public needs.

The 2025 edition of World Urbanization Prospects, launched on Nov. 18, named Jakarta the world’s most populous city with close to 42 million inhabitants, followed by Dhaka, Bangladesh (37 million) and long-time title holder Tokyo (33 million). The report was issued by the UN think tank Department of Economic Social Affairs (UN DESA).

The figure cited by the UN DESA was more than four times the number recorded by Statistics Indonesia (BPS), which counts only around 12 million people registered as residents of Jakarta’s five municipalities and Thousand Islands regency.

The UN defines a city as any cluster of contiguous geographic areas with a density of at least 1,500 inhabitants per square kilometer (sq km) and a total population of at least 50,000.

For the 2025 report, the think tank overhauled an approach used since its first edition issued in 1991, which ranked cities based on reported national statistics. It used the definition to count densely populated communities neighboring Jakarta to define the degree of urbanization in the capital city. 

The “degree of urbanization” refers to the methodology to yield estimates of the populations living in cities, towns and rural areas that are comparable across countries and over time, making the world appear more urbanized than national statistics suggest, according to the UN.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Paws for reflection: Jakartans tag strays as city mini-destinations

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Floods overwhelm Southeast Asia

Floods overwhelm Southeast Asia

Related Articles

Six decades on: Sizzle, craft, repeat at Ruth’s Chris

Ratmini Soedjatmoko: Sumi-e revelations

Paws for reflection: Jakartans tag strays as city mini-destinations

Related Article

Six decades on: Sizzle, craft, repeat at Ruth’s Chris

Ratmini Soedjatmoko: Sumi-e revelations

Paws for reflection: Jakartans tag strays as city mini-destinations

UN climate summit pushes into overtime as nations clash over fossil fuels

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians reach record number in October: UN

Popular

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury

HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime

Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Floods overwhelm Southeast Asia

Floods overwhelm Southeast Asia

More in Indonesia

 View more
Residents clear deep mud from the entrance of an inundated home following flash floods in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh on Nov. 28, 2025. Days of devastating flooding across Southeast Asia have killed more than 300 people in Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia, authorities said on Nov. 28. (AFP/Chaideer Mahyuddin). Usage: 0
Archipelago

Thailand, Indonesia begin clean-up after massive floods kill hundreds
Officials at Bogor Agricultural University (IPB) in West Java examine the carcass of Musofa a male Javan rhinoceros from Ujung Kulon National Park in Banten, on Nov. 8, 2025. Musofa, one of the world’s last remaining male Javan rhinos, died shortly after his historic relocation to the Javan Rhino Study and Conservation Area (JRSCA) as part of a major conservation effort to protect the critically endangered species.
Archipelago

Male javan rhino dies shortly after translocation to sanctuary for breeding program
Struggle for life: Two women carry pasture grass for cattle on Oct. 3 in Parangbatu village, Tuban, East Java. Residents in the village still depend on forests for their livelihoods.
Archipelago

Plan to slash village funds to finance Red and White cooperatives draws scrutiny

Highlight
A man walks at an area hit by flash floods, following heavy rains in Malalak, Agam regency, West Sumatra, November 27, 2025. REUTERS/Rafdi Rahmadi
Society

Cyclone havoc signals heightened climate crisis, environmental destruction
The flower of a 'Rafflesia hasseltii' is seen blossoming in Sumpur Kudus district, Sijunjung regency, West Sumatra on Nov. 19, 2025. The flower is observed during a field observation jointly done by local conservationists as well as researchers from National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and Oxford University.
Editorial

Protect our rafflesia and forests
Indonesian Navy hospital ship KRI dr. Soeharso-990 sails in this undated picture released on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The hospital ship is among several naval ships deployed to assist victims of floods and landslides in northern part of Sumatra.
Archipelago

Navy, Air Force deploy assets, personnel for Sumatra natural disaster response

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Hong Kong mourns victims of blaze that killed at least 128
Archipelago

Thailand, Indonesia begin clean-up after massive floods kill hundreds
Companies

Air travel disrupted over Airbus A320 software switch
Archipelago

Male javan rhino dies shortly after translocation to sanctuary for breeding program
Archipelago

Plan to slash village funds to finance Red and White cooperatives draws scrutiny
Society

'Unsung heroes', teachers face rising burdens amid low pay
Food

Six decades on: Sizzle, craft, repeat at Ruth’s Chris
Archipelago

North Sumatra Police internal affairs officers relieved of duty for alleged extortions
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Greater Jakarta becomes world’s most populous megacity

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.