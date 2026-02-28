TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Discriminating against teachers
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
State terrorism: The criminalization of dissent and the failure of governance
The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Discriminating against teachers
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva
State terrorism: The criminalization of dissent and the failure of governance
The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo leans into history on visit to the US

In Washington last week, amid headlines about trade agreements and institutional initiatives, a quieter but unmistakable theme ran through Indonesia’s February 2026 diplomatic mission: history. 

Eric Jones (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Washington, DC
Sat, February 28, 2026 Published on Feb. 26, 2026 Published on 2026-02-26T16:06:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto disembarks from the presidential aircraft on Feb. 17, 2026, upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC. President Prabowo Subianto disembarks from the presidential aircraft on Feb. 17, 2026, upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

I

n Washington, DC, last week, amid headlines about trade agreements and institutional initiatives, a quieter but unmistakable theme ran through Indonesia’s February 2026 diplomatic mission: history. 

President Prabowo Subianto returned to a single refrain, the United States’ role in Indonesia’s struggle for independence. It was not incidental rhetoric. It was a leitmotif. 

At a Washington gathering, Prabowo declared: “Indonesia will never forget the role the US played in our history. Your nation provided vital support during our struggle for sovereignty, which remains the moral foundation of our ties today.” At another he noted, “At that time, we were fighting a war of independence to free ourselves from Dutch colonialism, and the US played a significant role in supporting us. Throughout the early history of our nation, we have always seen America assisting us in critical times.” 

There were additional, unscripted references to that partnership and representatives from the delegation even visited a private collection of US-Indonesian historical artifacts. On one such trip last week, Special Assistant to the President Dirgayuza Setiawan stated, “President Prabowo and this administration understands the increasingly important role Indonesia is set to play in the world today, and that comes with recognition of our own deep historical relationship with the United States.”

By invoking 1945–1949, Prabowo situates contemporary cooperation within a longer moral narrative: The US stood with Indonesia at a decisive moment; Indonesia remembers; the partnership today has historical depth. Of course, Indonesian independence was not fought and won in Washington. It was forged in Surabaya, Yogyakarta, Sumatra and countless villages where Republican fighters resisted a determined Dutch military return. The armed and political struggle during the Indonesian National Revolution was sustained by Indonesian sacrifice, organizational ingenuity and battlefield persistence.

Without the determination of Indonesian fighters, and the resilience of the Republic’s leadership under extraordinary pressure, there would have been no diplomatic endgame to influence. It was their success in making colonial restoration costly and politically untenable that created the conditions in which international pressure became decisive. 

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Following the August 1945 Proclamation of Independence, the Republic faced Dutch “police actions” aimed at reasserting colonial control. By 1947–1948, the conflict had escalated into a protracted war that drew international scrutiny. The United Nations intervened. Global opinion shifted.

Popular

Discriminating against teachers

Discriminating against teachers
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Related Articles

Israel, US launch strikes on Iran

Child suicide exposes Indonesia’s mental health gap

The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

Related Article

Israel, US launch strikes on Iran

Child suicide exposes Indonesia’s mental health gap

The UK must not sacrifice human rights for economic growth

The authoritarian trap: Why Prabowo’s cure may deepen corruption

Modi visits Israel as US-Iran tensions mount

Popular

Discriminating against teachers

Discriminating against teachers
RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in

RI exporters worry about US demand as new tariff kicks in
Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

Indonesia committed to supporting Palestinian rights, Sugiono says in Geneva

More in Opinion

 View more
Sights set: An Indonesian Military (TNI) soldier takes part in a counterterrorism drill on Oct. 20, 2022, in Sanur, Denpasar, Bali, ahead of a G20 Summit in Bali the next month.
Academia

The gavel, not the gun: Rethinking TNI’s role in counterterrorism
President Prabowo Subianto disembarks from the presidential aircraft on Feb. 17, 2026, upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews near Washington, DC.
Academia

Prabowo leans into history on visit to the US
A medical professional uses a TeleCTG device on a pregnant woman's stomach in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara, on Nov. 17, 2018.
Academia

The digital divide in basic health care: Obstacles in eastern Indonesia

Highlight
Muhammad Kerry Adrianto Riza (center), beneficial owner of fuel terminal company PT Orbit Terminal Merak and son of oil tycoon Riza Chalid, is escorted out of the courtroom at the Jakrta Corruption Court in Jakarta on Feb. 27, 2026. Judges send Kerry for 15 years in prison after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to terminal lease with state energy firm Pertamina.
Politics

Fugitive oil tycoon under spotlight after graft verdicts
.
Editorial

Gen Z’s marital shift
State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi talks to journalist during a press briefing at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on July 25, 2025.
Economy

S&P flags rising fiscal risks from debt costs

The Latest

 View more
Tech

OpenAI strikes Pentagon deal with 'safeguards' as Trump dumps Anthropic
Science & Tech

NASA shakes up moon program with new test mission before astronaut lunar landing
Society

Indonesia lost Rp 9.1 trillion to online fraud, report suggests
Middle East and Africa

Israel, US launch strikes on Iran
Middle East and Africa

Trump says frustrated with Iran, but mediator sees 'breakthrough'
Economy

Trump administration seeks delay in tariff refunds battle
Asia & Pacific

Afghan Taliban open to talks after Pakistan bombs Kabul, Kandahar
Archipelago

Central Java ramps up road repairs ahead of Idul Fitri holiday
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo leans into history on visit to the US

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.