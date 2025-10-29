TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How ASEAN was reduced to a mere coworking space

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo
Prabowo’s leadership challenge and the case for asset forfeiture reform
How ASEAN was reduced to a mere coworking space

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Accommodating the dead: Jakarta faces grave shortage crisis

The Jakarta parks agency puts the remaining number of available graves at just 118,000, while over 86 percent of public cemeteries are at full capacity and the remainder are at 80 percent capacity, leaving the city's dead in dire need of a final resting place.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, October 29, 2025 Published on Oct. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-10-28T15:32:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A groundskeeper tidies a grave on Oct. 21, 2025, at the South Grogol Public Cemetery (TPU) in South Jakarta. Nine TPU in the municipality are at full capacity and have started turning to stacked burials to accommodate demand. A groundskeeper tidies a grave on Oct. 21, 2025, at the South Grogol Public Cemetery (TPU) in South Jakarta. Nine TPU in the municipality are at full capacity and have started turning to stacked burials to accommodate demand. (Antara/Naufal Khoirulloh)

J

akarta is grappling with a shortage of burial land as its cemeteries have either reached or exceeded capacity, sparking concerns over increased commercialization of resting places for the city’s dead.

At least 69 of the capital’s 80 public cemeteries (TPU), or a whopping 86.25 percent, are full, while some of the remaining 11 cemeteries are at over 80 percent capacity, according to the Jakarta Parks and Forestry Agency. This leaves only 118,000 graves and many fearing that the available plots will dwindle quickly in the coming years.

Many residents, especially those from low- and middle-income groups, depend on free burial plots at public cemeteries to bury their loved ones in Jakarta, where land is increasingly scarce and costly.

Following rapid growth in its population over the past few years, the Jakarta provincial administration has built new public cemeteries as well as expanded the capacity of existing TPU. The latter includes stacked burials, or the practice of burying more than one casket atop others in a single vertical plot.

A 2007 bylaw on cemeteries allows the use of a single grave for burying the remains of more than one person, typically from the same family. The original plot must be at least three years old before another body can be added to the grave, and the maximum depth of the topmost casket must be 1 meter belowground.

Even so, the gap between available space and demand remains large, and many cemeteries have been forced to stop offering new plots due to insufficient land.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Crammed Jakarta pushes the dead to share space

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle

Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Related Articles

Accommodating the dead: Jakarta faces grave shortage crisis

Insidious pollutants: Microplastics floating in Jakarta’s air, water

World gymnasts battle with flair in Jakarta's historic championships

Jakarta to remove long-abandoned monorail columns by 2026

Ragunan night zoo: New wildlife experience or risk?

Related Article

Accommodating the dead: Jakarta faces grave shortage crisis

Insidious pollutants: Microplastics floating in Jakarta’s air, water

World gymnasts battle with flair in Jakarta's historic championships

Jakarta to remove long-abandoned monorail columns by 2026

Ragunan night zoo: New wildlife experience or risk?

Popular

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation

Taiwan: A province of the People's Republic of China, never a sovereign nation
Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle

Jump-starting Indonesia’s credit cycle
Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

Forest under threat as corporations, military gain power under Prabowo

More in Indonesia

 View more
Muslims pray around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 6, 2025.
Society

Travel providers split over independent ‘umrah’ scheme
Tentative existence: The Tapanuli species is considered one of the rarest great apes in the world, with the less-than 800 remaining apes located in the region of Batang Toru, North Sumatra, south of Lake Toba.
Archipelago

Scientists discover critically endangered Tapanuli orangutans in new location
Students listen to their teacher at a classroom of SMAN 70 Jakarta state senior high school in South Jakarta on April 14, 2025.
Society

Doubts cloud Prabowo’s Portuguese language push

Highlight
This combination of pictures created on June 05, 2025, shows Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 8, 2025, and US President Donald Trump at US Steel - Irvin Works in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, on May 30, 2025. Two two leaders held a phone call on Sept. 19, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Trump, Xi will meet Thursday in South Korea
Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim speaks with President Prabowo Subianto (right) at the 28th ASEAN-Japan Summit, as part of the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur on October 26, 2025.
Editorial

Time to step up
Nike shoes are displayed on a shelf at a Nike factory store on June 28, 2022 in Milpitas, California, US.
Companies

Nike supplier to lay off 2,804 workers in second ‘efficiency’ round

The Latest

 View more
Regulations

Yarn import duties may backfire on garment producers
Society

Travel providers split over independent ‘umrah’ scheme
Asia & Pacific

Philippines to take ASEAN chair with focus on South China Sea
Science & Tech

OpenAI says a million ChatGPT users talk about suicide
Asia & Pacific

Trump, Xi will meet Thursday in South Korea
Companies

Nike supplier to lay off 2,804 workers in second ‘efficiency’ round
Science & Tech

AI can help double oil-well productivity: Saudi Aramco
Companies

Danone defends ‘mountain spring’ claim amid groundwater scrutiny
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Accommodating the dead: Jakarta faces grave shortage crisis

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.