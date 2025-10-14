Jakarta enhances fire protection in dense neighborhoods

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Jakarta is expanding its fire-fighting capacity with new stations and 1,000 trainees set to join the brigade next year, aiming to better protect residents in the city’s densely populated and fire-prone neighborhoods.
The latest station, inaugurated on Monday by Governor Pramono Anung, is in Kebayoran Lama Utara, South Jakarta, and brings the total to 174 stations covering 267 subdistricts.
Nestled amid more than 17,000 households, the area is considered high-risk due to closely spaced homes and limited access to water.
“With faster, more responsive and well-targeted services, residents will feel safer knowing firefighters are nearby,” Governor Pramono said.
Three more stations are slated to break ground by the end of this year, with the city targeting for at least one station per subdistrict.
The new firefighters will join the existing 4,000 personnel, though Jakarta still falls short of the estimated 11,000 needed to fully cover its 11 million residents.
