Reclamation threatens Pari Island, residents call for action

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
A permit for a floating cottage and pier run by real estate developer PT Central Pondok Sejahtera (PT CAS) recently drew scrutiny after the ministry ordered a halt to unauthorized dredging and illegal reclamation in Gudus Lempeng, Biawak Islet.
ari islanders and civil society organizations have urged the government to revoke business permits near the island, warning that they are exacerbating ecological damage amid the onslaught of the climate crisis.
According to the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry’s database, four plots near Pari Island have been designated for maritime business zones since last year, granting three companies the Marine Spatial Use Approval (PKKPRL).
Two permits were issued to travel bureau PT Panorama Pulau Seribu for ecotourism development, while developer firm PT Setia Utama Island holds a permit for dive tourism, coral restoration and a small jetty, according to Doni Ismanto Darwin, a special staffer to the ministry.
Another permit for a floating cottage and pier run by real estate developer PT Central Pondok Sejahtera (PT CAS) recently drew scrutiny after the ministry ordered a halt to unauthorized dredging and illegal reclamation in Gudus Lempeng, Biawak Islet.
These permits are issued by the Investment and Downstream Ministry/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) following verification and recommendation from the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry. While permit holders are allowed to build facilities, dredging or land reclamation to create waterways is strictly prohibited, as these activities require additional permits
In June, the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta), representing three Pari residents and environmental groups the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) and People’s Coalition for Fisheries Justice (KIARA), filed a lawsuit at the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN) against Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani and PT CAS for ecological and economic damage caused by the illegal reclamation.
“If the court finds PT CAS guilty, one of administrative sanctions would be permit revocation,” Doni told The Jakarta Post on Sunday, adding that the ministry had also fined the company.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.