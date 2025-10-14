TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Reclamation threatens Pari Island, residents call for action

A permit for a floating cottage and pier run by real estate developer PT Central Pondok Sejahtera (PT CAS) recently drew scrutiny after the ministry ordered a halt to unauthorized dredging and illegal reclamation in Gudus Lempeng, Biawak Islet.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, October 14, 2025

In this aerial picture taken on Feb. 23, 2023, mangrove trees planted by the community in an attempt to slow erosion caused by rising sea levels are seen on Pari Island in Thousand Islands regency, Jakarta. In this aerial picture taken on Feb. 23, 2023, mangrove trees planted by the community in an attempt to slow erosion caused by rising sea levels are seen on Pari Island in Thousand Islands regency, Jakarta. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

P

ari islanders and civil society organizations have urged the government to revoke business permits near the island, warning that they are exacerbating ecological damage amid the onslaught of the climate crisis.

According to the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry’s database, four plots near Pari Island have been designated for maritime business zones since last year, granting three companies the Marine Spatial Use Approval (PKKPRL).

Two permits were issued to travel bureau PT Panorama Pulau Seribu for ecotourism development, while developer firm PT Setia Utama Island holds a permit for dive tourism, coral restoration and a small jetty, according to Doni Ismanto Darwin, a special staffer to the ministry.

Another permit for a floating cottage and pier run by real estate developer PT Central Pondok Sejahtera (PT CAS) recently drew scrutiny after the ministry ordered a halt to unauthorized dredging and illegal reclamation in Gudus Lempeng, Biawak Islet.

These permits are issued by the Investment and Downstream Ministry/Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) following verification and recommendation from the Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Ministry. While permit holders are allowed to build facilities, dredging or land reclamation to create waterways is strictly prohibited, as these activities require additional permits

In June, the Jakarta Legal Aid Institute (LBH Jakarta), representing three Pari residents and environmental groups the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi) and People’s Coalition for Fisheries Justice (KIARA), filed a lawsuit at the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN) against Investment Minister Rosan Roeslani and PT CAS for ecological and economic damage caused by the illegal reclamation.

“If the court finds PT CAS guilty, one of administrative sanctions would be permit revocation,” Doni told The Jakarta Post on Sunday, adding that the ministry had also fined the company.

