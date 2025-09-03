Pramono cancels WFH for civil servants as Jakarta stabilizes

Workers clear debris at a burned-out bus stop in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2025, following protests over police brutality and lawmakers’ excessive pay. (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)

The WFH directive had been in effect since Friday, following a surge in demonstrations triggered by the death of 21-year-old motorcycle taxi driver Affan Kurniawan. He was fatally struck on Thursday by a tactical police vehicle near the Senayan Legislative Complex in Central Jakarta when dispersing unruly crowds.

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung has lifted the work-from-home (WFH) mandate for civil servants in the city administration as the capital gradually returns to normal following a week of unrest.

“I’ve instructed the city agencies to revoke the WFH instruction by today at the latest as the situation has returned to normal and all transportation services are running as usual,” Pramono said at City Hall on Wednesday, as quoted from Antara.

The protests, which began on Aug. 25, initially targeted lawmakers’ perceived arrogance and excessive housing allowances, before escalating into violent clashes with authorities.

In Jakarta, at least 22 Transjakarta bus shelters were damaged, six of which were set on fire by unidentified arsonists.

The city administration also reported damage to two footbridges and 18 traffic lights, with estimated losses totaling around Rp 80 billion (US$4.87 million).

Pramono noted that public transportation services continued to operate, albeit with some route adjustments as repair work continues. Renovations are expected to be completed by next week.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician reminded civil servants to continue using public transportation every Wednesday, a policy aimed at reducing Jakarta’s chronic traffic congestion.

To facilitate mobility in the aftermath of the protests, the city administration has temporarily waived fees for Transjakarta buses and mass rapid transit (MRT) services until Sept. 7. (gmb)