Indonesia, Netherlands sign deal to repatriate two convicts, one on death row

Siegfried Mets, 73, was sentenced to death in 2008 for distributing drugs, while Ali Tokman, 64, was serving life imprisonment for smuggling more than 6 kg of the synthetic drug MDMA.

  (Reuters)
Jakarta
Wed, December 3, 2025 Published on Dec. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-12-03T09:45:13+07:00

Çoordinating Law and Human Rights Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra delivers a speech during a press conference with Marc Gerritsen, Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia (not pictured), as they agree on the transfer of two Dutch nationals convicted of drug crimes, in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2025. Siegfried Mets, 73, was sentenced to death by a Jakarta court in 2008 for distributing drugs, and Ali Tokman, 64, was serving life imprisonment for smuggling more than 6 kilograms of the synthetic drug MDMA. Çoordinating Law and Human Rights Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra delivers a speech during a press conference with Marc Gerritsen, Dutch Ambassador to Indonesia (not pictured), as they agree on the transfer of two Dutch nationals convicted of drug crimes, in Jakarta on Dec. 2, 2025. Siegfried Mets, 73, was sentenced to death by a Jakarta court in 2008 for distributing drugs, and Ali Tokman, 64, was serving life imprisonment for smuggling more than 6 kilograms of the synthetic drug MDMA. (Reuters/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana)

I

ndonesia and the Netherlands on Tuesday signed a deal to repatriate two elderly Dutch prisoners convicted of drug offenses, officials said, one of whom was on death row.

The two prisoners were Siegfried Mets, 74, and Ali Tokman, 65, according to Yusril Ihza Mahendra, Indonesia's senior minister for law, human rights and immigration.

Mets was sentenced to death in the capital Jakarta in 2008 for smuggling and distributing 600,000 ecstasy pills. Tokman was initially given the death penalty in 2015 for smuggling 6 kilograms of Methylene Dioxy Meth Amphetamine (MDMA) but his sentence was commuted to life imprisonment on appeal.

Yusril signed the agreement in Jakarta with Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel, who attended the event virtually.

"In response to the official request by the Dutch Foreign Minister and the request from the King of the Netherlands to President Prabowo Subianto, to which the president responded positively, we will immediately return them home," Yusril told reporters after the signing late on Tuesday.

Mets had been jailed in Indonesia for 17 years and "is in a poor health condition," Yusril said.

Indonesia has not carried out any executions since 2016 although new death sentences are still issued every year.

Mets and Tokman are scheduled to fly to Amsterdam from Jakarta on Dec. 8, he added.

"We are very grateful that Indonesia allows these two Dutch detainees to be closer to their families, and we asked for this for humanitarian reasons," said Dutch Ambassador Marc Gerritsen, adding that the deal underlined strong bilateral relations.

In the past year, Indonesia has repatriated a number of other foreigners on death row or life imprisonment, including a British woman, five Australians, a French man and a Filipino woman.

