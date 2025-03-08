TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Jakarta flood mitigation may be listed as national strategic project

Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo said at a press conference on Friday that he and the Jakarta administration would make a proposal to add Greater Jakarta’s flood control efforts to the 2025-2029 PSN list.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, March 8, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Jakarta flood mitigation may be listed as national strategic project Officers and volunteers evacuate residents affected by flooding in Rawajati village, Pancoran, South Jakarta, on March 4, 2025. (Antara Foto/Bayu Pratama S)

T

he government has said it is considering designating flood mitigation in Greater Jakarta a national strategic project (PSN) this year, following massive flooding in the region earlier this week that killed at least two people and displaced tens of thousands of others. 

Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo said at a press conference on Friday that he and the Jakarta administration would make a proposal to add Greater Jakarta’s flood control efforts to the 2025-2029 PSN.

The ministry’s water resources director general Lilik Retno Cahyadiningsih added that the current PSN list was outlined in Presidential Regulation No. 12/2025 on the national medium-term development plan (RPJMN). 

"[The flood mitigation efforts in Jakarta] will likely be part of the new PSN, which will later be formalized in another presidential regulation. We are also waiting for such a regulation on flood control for Jakarta and its surrounding areas," said Lilik, as quoted by Antara.

Jakarta deputy governor Rano Karno welcomed the idea, saying that the city administration had committed to improving the condition of Ciliwung River to mitigate flooding in the capital. 

Read also: Recovery underway as floods recede in Greater Jakarta

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

"We are grateful that [the central government is willing to include] flood mitigation in Jakarta as a national strategic project. This means Jakarta will receive significant funding for flood control," Rano said in Jakarta on Tuesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that addressing Jakarta’s flooding problems required central government support. However, he acknowledged that progress would take time.

"It's not that we are incapable; we are [capable]. But it cannot be resolved in just one year with limited funds. Now, with support from the PSN program, we can focus more on improving the Ciliwung," said Rano. 

Separately on Thursday, Rano said the city had set aside Rp 3.9 trillion (US$239.81 million) for flood mitigation. He claimed Jakarta would receive an additional Rp 5.7 trillion if the project was designated a PSN.

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law

A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law
Sinarmas, Korean investor kickstart $300m data center project, eye completion in H2 2026

Sinarmas, Korean investor kickstart $300m data center project, eye completion in H2 2026

Related Articles

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Jakarta doing better in managing floods despite heavier rain, acting governor says

Two steps toward a better Jakarta

Jakarta polygamy regulation sparks backlash, renewed calls for abolition

Rights groups condemn latest clash over Rempang Eco-City project

Related Article

Flooding in South, East, West Jakarta affects over 1,200 people

Jakarta doing better in managing floods despite heavier rain, acting governor says

Two steps toward a better Jakarta

Jakarta polygamy regulation sparks backlash, renewed calls for abolition

Rights groups condemn latest clash over Rempang Eco-City project

Popular

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions

Prabowo’s plan to include religious groups in Danantara gets mixed reactions
A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law

A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law
Sinarmas, Korean investor kickstart $300m data center project, eye completion in H2 2026

Sinarmas, Korean investor kickstart $300m data center project, eye completion in H2 2026

More in Indonesia

 View more
Officers and volunteers evacuate residents affected by flooding in Rawajati village, Pancoran, South Jakarta, on March 4, 2025.
Jakarta

Jakarta flood mitigation may be listed as national strategic project
Participants of the free 2024 Idul Fitri mudik (exodus) program held by Jakarta administration waits for their bus to depart from the National Monument (Monas) Square in Jakarta on April 4, 2024.
Society

SOEs offer 100,000 free ‘mudik’ quotas for Idul Fitri this year
An attendant holds a fuel nozzle at a gas station in Jakarta on March 7, 2025.
Politics

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects

Highlight
An attendant holds the nozzle at a gas station in Jakarta on March 7, 2025.
Politics

AGO suggests death penalty for Pertamina graft suspects
A man sits on a boat rack on a beach in Kadoda, nearby the Bajau village of Papan Island in Central Sulawesi on July 3, 2024. The Bajau tribe spread across Indonesia, the Philippines and Malaysia have spent centuries at sea, known for its members' lung-busting diving skills that allow them to fish underwater with their bare hands or spears for longer periods than other humans. But in Papan Island, a waterworld-like village in Central Sulawesi, residents say they have turned to new income streams as fish stocks fall, government pressure forces them to land and technology shifts their habits.
Editorial

Local lingos lack lifeline
In operation: The Suralaya coal-fired power plant in Cilegon, Banten, releases steam on Oct. 31, 2023.
Regulations

JETP secretariat plays down US withdrawal

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Ministry provides legal aid for Indonesian on death row in Ethiopia
Europe

Thousands stranded as massive WWII bomb blocks Paris train station
Jakarta

Jakarta flood mitigation may be listed as national strategic project
Regulations

Apple step closer to seeing end of Indonesia iPhone sales ban
Society

SOEs offer 100,000 free ‘mudik’ quotas for Idul Fitri this year
Europe

Russia ready to help Indonesia with oil and gas, nuclear: Envoy
Regulations

Why is nobody talking about rupiah redenomination anymore?
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo revives plan to amend TNI Law
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.