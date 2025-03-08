Jakarta flood mitigation may be listed as national strategic project

Officers and volunteers evacuate residents affected by flooding in Rawajati village, Pancoran, South Jakarta, on March 4, 2025. (Antara Foto/Bayu Pratama S)

Officers and volunteers evacuate residents affected by flooding in Rawajati village, Pancoran, South Jakarta, on March 4, 2025. (Antara Foto/Bayu Pratama S)

Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo said at a press conference on Friday that he and the Jakarta administration would make a proposal to add Greater Jakarta’s flood control efforts to the 2025-2029 PSN list.

T he government has said it is considering designating flood mitigation in Greater Jakarta a national strategic project (PSN) this year, following massive flooding in the region earlier this week that killed at least two people and displaced tens of thousands of others.

Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo said at a press conference on Friday that he and the Jakarta administration would make a proposal to add Greater Jakarta’s flood control efforts to the 2025-2029 PSN.

The ministry’s water resources director general Lilik Retno Cahyadiningsih added that the current PSN list was outlined in Presidential Regulation No. 12/2025 on the national medium-term development plan (RPJMN).

"[The flood mitigation efforts in Jakarta] will likely be part of the new PSN, which will later be formalized in another presidential regulation. We are also waiting for such a regulation on flood control for Jakarta and its surrounding areas," said Lilik, as quoted by Antara.

Jakarta deputy governor Rano Karno welcomed the idea, saying that the city administration had committed to improving the condition of Ciliwung River to mitigate flooding in the capital.

Read also: Recovery underway as floods recede in Greater Jakarta

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

"We are grateful that [the central government is willing to include] flood mitigation in Jakarta as a national strategic project. This means Jakarta will receive significant funding for flood control," Rano said in Jakarta on Tuesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

He added that addressing Jakarta’s flooding problems required central government support. However, he acknowledged that progress would take time.

"It's not that we are incapable; we are [capable]. But it cannot be resolved in just one year with limited funds. Now, with support from the PSN program, we can focus more on improving the Ciliwung," said Rano.

Separately on Thursday, Rano said the city had set aside Rp 3.9 trillion (US$239.81 million) for flood mitigation. He claimed Jakarta would receive an additional Rp 5.7 trillion if the project was designated a PSN.