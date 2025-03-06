Recovery underway as floods recede in Greater Jakarta

s the severe flooding that hit the Greater Jakarta area slowly receded, local authorities rushed to start the recovery process by cleaning up key infrastructure and residents’ houses, but the public demanded more tangible and long-term solutions to address the region’s perennial problem.
Torrential rains that occurred since the weekend paralyzed part of Jakarta and its satellite cities, especially Bekasi in West Java, which saw at least 16 districts inundated and approximately 16,000 people displaced. At least two people also reportedly died in the calamity.
“Thank God, the flood has receded in a number of areas. Now, our main focus is post-flood recovery so residents can comfortably get back on their feet,” Bekasi mayor Tri Adhianto said in a social media post on Wednesday night.
He further explained that his administration has deployed heavy equipment such as dump trucks to clean up flood debris.
“The need for clean water is also a priority. We will ensure the supply of clean water to the affected areas,” Tri added.
Read also: Authorities scramble to contain Greater Jakarta floods
In Jakarta, where over a hundred neighborhood units (RT) were inundated since early this week, the water has completely receded as of late Wednesday night.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.