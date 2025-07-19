TheJakartaPost

Strength through trust, growth through cooperation: Indonesia, Australia on global stage

Indonesia and Australia need to stay focused on the long-term foundations of growth: productivity, fiscal sustainability and resilience.

Sri Mulyani Indrawati and Jim Chalmers (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta/Canberra
Sat, July 19, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

During times of global uncertainty, resilience does not come from retreating inward, it comes from reaching outward.

That is the lesson of past economic shocks, and it is one we must heed again as we confront the fourth major economic disruption in just two decades.

It is also the principle guiding Australia and Indonesia’s engagement at this week’s Group of 20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting in South Africa.

We are neighbors by geography but partners by choice, and by the shared actions we take on the world stage.

Last year, we marked 75 years of diplomatic ties, 50 years since Australia became ASEAN’s first dialogue partner and 25 years of cooperation in the G20.

Since then, we have modernized the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and celebrated five years since Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) was signed, a partnership that has already seen our two-way trade double to US$35 billion.

To build on this momentum, Indonesia and Australia have agreed to review the IA-CEPA, so we can generate broader and deeper economic integration.

President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025.
Strength through trust, growth through cooperation: Indonesia, Australia on global stage
Sea defense: People walk near the sea wall built along Muara Baru port in North Jakarta on Feb. 5, 2025.
Java’s 'giant' seawall: A question of necessity
Photo talks: A photographer presents his pictures during a discussion at Antara Heritage Center in Central Jakarta on July 11, 2025.
Freedom of panorama: How to keep public spaces truly public

A guard puts a handcuff on former trade minister and graft convict Thomas Lembong (second left), who is accompanied by former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan (third left), after the verdict hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18, 2025. A panel of judges sentence Lembong to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the raw sugar import.
Ex-minister Thomas Lembong gets 4.5 years in prison in sugar import graft case
A father and child enjoy the sunset at Kuta beach near Denpasar on Indonesia resort island of Bali on September 6, 2021.
In fathers we trust
US President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again“ trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Indonesia not out of woods despite US, EU deals 

