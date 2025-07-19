Strength through trust, growth through cooperation: Indonesia, Australia on global stage

President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attend a joint press conference at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on May 15, 2025. (AFP/Bay Ismoyo)

Indonesia and Australia need to stay focused on the long-term foundations of growth: productivity, fiscal sustainability and resilience.

During times of global uncertainty, resilience does not come from retreating inward, it comes from reaching outward.

That is the lesson of past economic shocks, and it is one we must heed again as we confront the fourth major economic disruption in just two decades.

It is also the principle guiding Australia and Indonesia’s engagement at this week’s Group of 20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting in South Africa.

We are neighbors by geography but partners by choice, and by the shared actions we take on the world stage.

Last year, we marked 75 years of diplomatic ties, 50 years since Australia became ASEAN’s first dialogue partner and 25 years of cooperation in the G20.

Since then, we have modernized the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and celebrated five years since Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) was signed, a partnership that has already seen our two-way trade double to US$35 billion.

To build on this momentum, Indonesia and Australia have agreed to review the IA-CEPA, so we can generate broader and deeper economic integration.