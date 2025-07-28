TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Danantara's $10b loan move signals trust, but raises jitters over urgency
Indonesian solar panel manufacturers brush off potential US tariffs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
Danantara's $10b loan move signals trust, but raises jitters over urgency
Indonesian solar panel manufacturers brush off potential US tariffs

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The guns must be silenced

The armed clashes must be quickly brought to an end, without prejudice to the principled position of the two sides on the underlying issues.

Marty Natalegawa and Syed Hamid Albar
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, July 28, 2025 Published on Jul. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-07-28T06:53:01+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Evacuees displaced by the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia rest on July 26, 2025, at an evacuation center in the Thai border province of Si Sa Ket. Evacuees displaced by the ongoing conflict between Thailand and Cambodia rest on July 26, 2025, at an evacuation center in the Thai border province of Si Sa Ket. (AFP/Lillian Suwanrumpha)

S

outheast Asia’s long decades of peace, amid the strategic trust and amity that countries of ASEAN have earnestly built and nurtured between them, have been broken. The guns and mortars are no longer silent. Unlike conflict situations internal to Member States, the recent outbreak of armed clashes is between two of ASEAN’s Member States, Cambodia and Thailand. 

Its gravity cannot therefore be exaggerated. It is fundamentally inconsistent with the treaty commitment within the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC) and the ASEAN Charter for the settlement of differences or disputes by peaceful means, as well as the renunciation of the threat or the use of force.

The armed clashes must be quickly brought to an end, without prejudice to the principled position of the two sides on the underlying issues. Conditions conducive for dialogue and amicable solution must be secured. 

A surge for diplomacy is needed. To prevent the armed clashes from escalating into further violence, to be directly informed of the views of both sides and in accordance with the provision of the ASEAN Charter, a special ASEAN Summit should be convened.

Such efforts must not be consumed by debate about forms, whether bilateral or regional/multilateral. ASEAN has traditionally demonstrated the dexterity, agility and resourcefulness to navigate the complexities, including political sensitivities, of conflict situations and offer an appropriate and acceptable pathway toward a negotiated solution. Such a pathway was secured in 2011 when the prospect of an escalation of armed clashes between Cambodia and Thailand loomed. It is not entirely impossible to secure a similar outcome in 2025. 

To assist and support the efforts of both sides to end the armed clashes and to initiate dialogue and negotiations, they may wish to invite – as appropriate and without prejudice to their respective position – the engagement of a third party, state or individual, formally or informally. 

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

In our increasingly fragmented world, Southeast Asia has been a shining exception. Benefiting from the peace dividend, it is a region positively transformed. The recent outbreak of armed clashes between Cambodia and Thailand risks the painstaking gains that have been made. It is inconsistent with the idea of the ASEAN Community. Diplomacy must be placed front and center. Peace waged.

Popular

Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism

Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Related Articles

Death toll rises in Thai-Cambodian clashes despite ceasefire call

Cambodia calls for ceasefire with Thailand after deadly clashes

Thailand warns of war with Cambodia as 138,000 flee fighting

Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates

Indonesia backs Cambodia’s scam crackdown after hundreds of citizens arrested

Related Article

Death toll rises in Thai-Cambodian clashes despite ceasefire call

Cambodia calls for ceasefire with Thailand after deadly clashes

Thailand warns of war with Cambodia as 138,000 flee fighting

Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates

Indonesia backs Cambodia’s scam crackdown after hundreds of citizens arrested

Popular

Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism

Diponegoro and the birth of Indonesian nationalism
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status

More in Opinion

 View more
Illustration of servers inside a data center
Academia

Green tech for a growing digital economy
An open-pit mine appears to encroach on a forested area on Dec. 22, 2024, on Gag Island in Raja Ampat, Southwest Papua, in this handout photo released on Jan. 31, 2025 by Auriga Nusantara, an environmental conservation NGO.
Academia

Climate credibility gap: Can Indonesia and Brazil lead at COP30?
The skies above the South Sumatra village of Lebung Itam are reflected on June 11, 2025, in a narrow canal running through a peatland forest to provide irrigation for a nearby acacia plantation.
Academia

Labor at work and the dynamics of change

Highlight
Palestinians gather as they wait for aid supplies to enter Gaza, in the northern Gaza Strip on July 27, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes France’s recognition of Palestine
US President Donald Trump delivers remarks during a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in the Oval Office at the White House on July 22, 2025, in Washington, DC.
Editorial

The age of unfair trade
Technicians and residents of Naisau village in East Nusa Tenggara work together to install solar panels in January 2024.
Companies

Indonesian solar panel manufacturers brush off potential US tariffs

The Latest

 View more
Asia & Pacific

Thailand and Cambodia truce talks due but strikes continue
Academia

Green tech for a growing digital economy
Academia

Climate credibility gap: Can Indonesia and Brazil lead at COP30?
Academia

Labor at work and the dynamics of change
Society

Indonesia learns from S. Korea to develop local ingredients for free meals
Economy

EU, US strike 'biggest-ever' trade deal
Academia

How Indonesia can still win post-Trump deal
Politics

Minister kicks off public discussion on controversial new history books
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The guns must be silenced

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.