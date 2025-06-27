TheJakartaPost

Home Ministry weighs retreat for regional secretaries

The Home Ministry is planning to organize a retreat for regional secretaries nationwide, potentially combining it with the upcoming third regional leaders’ retreat in a bid to enhance coordination and accelerate the implementation of national development programs at the local level.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, June 27, 2025 Published on Jun. 27, 2025 Published on 2025-06-27T11:57:02+07:00

Wrapping up: Bali Governor I Wayan Koster (left) and Bangka Belitung Governor Hidayat Arsani (right) ride a sisingaan (traditional lion effigy) on Thursday during the closing ceremony of the second wave of the regional leaders' retreat at the Institute of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, Sumedang Regency, West Java. The second wave of the retreat, which was attended by 86 regional heads, officially concluded after four days of sessions on national identity strengthening, fiscal policy, economic growth, national strategic programs and healthcare services. (Antara/Raisan Al Farisi)

he Home Ministry is planning to organize a retreat for regional secretaries nationwide, potentially combining it with the upcoming third regional leaders’ retreat in a bid to enhance coordination and accelerate the implementation of national development programs at the local level.

Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto said the ministry was reviewing the feasibility of holding both events concurrently, considering that the number of participants in the third regional leaders’ retreat would be smaller than in the previous rounds.

“We will assess the number of participants in the third regional leaders retreat and whether it can be held together with the one for regional secretaries. Given the reduced number of participants, combining the two may be possible,” Bima said on Thursday, as quoted by Antara.

He added that the timing of the retreat would depend on the completion of legal proceedings related to the 2024 regional elections, including any court-ordered revotes in certain regions.

The joint retreat, Bima said, could serve as a platform to synchronize efforts between political and bureaucratic leadership at the local level.

“Secretaries must be aligned with regional heads and have a broader understanding of regulations and technical matters. While regional heads are political figures, secretaries are career officials responsible for translating policy into effective implementation,” he added.

The event may once again be held at the Institute of Public Administration (IPDN) in Sumedang, West Java, which was the venue of the second regional leaders’ retreat, though further technical assessments are underway to ensure capacity and logistical readiness, especially if attendance increases.

“The exact date has not been set, but the President has requested that the process be accelerated to support faster program delivery”. (yrc)

Related Articles

Home Ministry weighs retreat for regional secretaries

Regional autonomy in question as Jakarta claws back influence

Fifty regional heads to join retreat in June: Bima Arya

PDI-P regional heads wait for green light to attend Prabowo retreat

Direct regional election helps non-party candidates, CSIS says

More in Indonesia

 View more
Increasing trend: Several female suspects, along with a table of evidence, are presented on Monday during a press release on a drug trafficking network case at Customs Headquarters in Rawamangun, East Jakarta.
Society

Women’s growing role in drug trade sparks exploitation concerns
Wrapping up: Bali Governor I Wayan Koster (left) and Bangka Belitung Governor Hidayat Arsani (right) ride a sisingaan (traditional lion effigy) on Thursday during the closing ceremony of the second wave of the regional leaders’ retreat at the Institute of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, Sumedang Regency, West Java. The second wave of the retreat, which was attended by 86 regional heads, officially concluded after four days of sessions on national identity strengthening, fiscal policy, economic growth, national strategic programs and healthcare services.
Politics

Home Ministry weighs retreat for regional secretaries
A contract teacher teaches a classroom at the SD Proyonanggan 01 state elementary school in Batang regency, Central Java, on June 3, 2025.
Society

New teacher-to-principal training program gets cautious welcome

Highlight
US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, on June 29, 2019.
Economy

China confirms trade deal reached with United States
Ali Murtado (center), 20, carries his son on June 24, 2025 as he walks with Foreign Ministry's director genreal for protocol and consular affairs Andy Rachmianto (right) and citizen protection director Judha Nugraha (left) after they were evacuated from Iran and arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten after United States President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran.
Middle East and Africa

More Indonesians evacuated from Iran, Israel arrives in Jakarta
Attorney General Sanitiar Burhanuddin (front, left) and state energy holding firm Pertamina executive director Simon Aloysius Mantiri (front, right) attend a press briefing to assure the public that Pertamina's current fuel meets standards and is unaffected by the 2018-2023 fuel supply corruption case at Pertamina subsidiaries at the Attorney General's Office building in Jakarta on March 6, 2025.
Politics

AGO signs wiretapping pacts with telco operators to support crime probes

The Latest

 View more
Society

Women’s growing role in drug trade sparks exploitation concerns
Americas

Brazil makes social media directly liable for illegal content
Politics

Home Ministry weighs retreat for regional secretaries
Companies

Xiaomi receives almost 300,000 SUV pre-orders in minutes
Economy

China confirms trade deal reached with United States
Asia & Pacific

India accused of illegal deportations targeting Muslims
Economy

Prabowo launches Rp 25t geothermal, solar power plants in 15 provinces
Companies

Nike plans to reduce reliance on China production for US market to soften tariff blow
