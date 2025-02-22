PDI-P beats war drum against Prabowo administration

ndonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri has instructed all elected regional leaders from her party to withdraw from President Prabowo Subianto’s retreat, signaling the beginning of the party’s long-anticipated shift to becoming the sole opposition to the government.
Megawati sent out her directive on Thursday evening, only hours after the high-profile arrest of her most trusted aide, PDI-P secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto, in a protracted bribery case that the party insists is politically motivated.
“All regional leaders and deputies are instructed to postpone their trips to the retreat [...] Those already on their way must halt their journey and await further instructions from the party chairwoman,” the letter, which has circulated among journalists, read.
The letter also asked the party members to keep their communication devices active and remain on “stand by” for their leader’s calls.
All the elected local leaders, who were inaugurated in Jakarta on Thursday, were scheduled to take part in a week-long retreat at a military academy in Magelang, Central Java, starting from this Friday, in which Prabowo and several senior government officials are slated to give briefings, to align with the President’s vision.
While dozens of regional leaders who are the flag bearers of the nation’s largest party have canceled their travel to Magelang, it remains unclear whether they will boycott the entire retreat or catch up in the coming days.
