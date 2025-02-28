Prabowo to address regional leaders on retreat’s final day

East Java governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa (center) waves to journalists upon arriving at the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java on Feb. 21, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto was expected to address hundreds of governors, mayors, regents and their deputies on the final day of the retreat on Feb. 28. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)

East Java governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa (center) waves to journalists upon arriving at the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java on Feb. 21, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto was expected to address hundreds of governors, mayors, regents and their deputies on the final day of the retreat on Feb. 28. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)

The week-long retreat for newly inaugurated regional leaders is expected to wrap up on Feb. 28 with President Prabowo Subianto expected to deliver a speech as part of an effort to build synergy between central government and regional administrations.

P resident Prabowo Subianto is set to address newly inaugurated regional leaders at a retreat on Friday, marking the end of a week-long event that has sparked criticism about its urgency amid budget cuts and which was marred by a dramatic maneuver by an opposition party.

More than 500 governors, mayors and regents have been spending the past week at a military-style bootcamp at the Borobudur International Golf and Country Club in the Military Academy compound in Magelang, Central Java.

The event, which involves team-building exercises and outdoor activities, as well as requiring participants to wear military fatigues, while sleeping in luxury tents, mirrored a similar retreat Prabowo held for his cabinet members not long after he assumed the presidency in October of last year.

The President arrived in Magelang on Thursday to oversee the twilight parade, where he inspected thousands of military and police cadets and watched marching band performances alongside hundreds of regional leaders, as well as their deputies who also arrived in the Central Java city on the same day as Prabowo.

Standing alongside Prabowo were former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, who were wearing the same military fatigues.

Read also: Regional head retreat sparks criticism as budget cuts bite

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Prabowo will deliver a speech on Friday morning, the retreat’s last day, as part of leadership orientation for the regional heads, said the Presidential Secretariat’s protocol, press and media deputy, Yusuf Permana, on Thursday.