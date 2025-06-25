TheJakartaPost

A fragmenting world can unite around immunization

One answer that almost everyone can agree on is protecting children and communities through immunization.

José Manuel Barroso (The Jakarta Post)
Project Syndicate/Geneva, Switzerland
Published on Jun. 24, 2025

A fragmenting world can unite around immunization A health worker administers an oral polio vaccine at an elementary school in Malang, East Java ,on Jan. 16, 2024. (Antara/Ari Bowo Sucipto)

W

e live in a world that seems increasingly fractured and prone to conflict. But experience in both the public and private sectors has taught me that periods of geopolitical unrest are precisely the moments when we should take a step back and consider what unites us.

The ties that bind people together across borders, generations and cultures must be celebrated and strengthened.

Many of our differences and disagreements melt away when we recognize the simple truth that everyone wants the next generation to grow and thrive in a world that is safer, fairer and more prosperous than the one they entered. The question is how to translate this universal instinct into concrete collective action.

One answer that almost everyone can agree on is protecting children and communities through immunization. To show their commitment to this important cause, heads of state and government will convene in Brussels on June 25 for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance’s Global Summit: Health & Prosperity through Immunization.

With their pledges of support, Gavi (where I have chaired the board for the last five years) can continue preventing the spread of deadly and debilitating infectious diseases, especially among the most vulnerable segments of society.

Increased uptake of vaccines has already transformed the world for the better. When Gavi was established a quarter-century ago, millions of children died annually from diseases like measles and pneumonia. These deaths represented an unconscionable tragedy because they could have been prevented easily. Gavi was founded to put a stop to this needless suffering.

Gavi’s public-private model is unique among global health organizations. By bringing together vaccine manufacturers, national governments, donors and grassroots organizations, Gavi has vaccinated more than 1 billion children in low- and middle-income countries since its inception, preventing nearly 19 million deaths and helping to halve childhood mortality.

