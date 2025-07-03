TheJakartaPost

Analysis: Is non-aligned Indonesia shifting further away from West?

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 3, 2025

Analysis: Is non-aligned Indonesia shifting further away from West? Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shakes hands with then Indonesian president-elect Prabowo Subianto on July 31, 2024, during a meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia. Prabowo will meet Putin on June 18 on his first visit to Russia since taking office, the Foreign Ministry said on June 12, as Southeast Asia's biggest economy seeks to boost ties with Moscow. (AFP/Pool/Maxim Shemetov)

“Don’t read too much into it,” said President Prabowo Subianto on his decision to turn down the invitation to meet with the leaders of wealthy Western countries in the Group of Seven (G7) in Canada this month, going instead to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prabowo paused from his speech at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which was also attended by Putin, to address the concerns that his decision was seen in some quarters as a snub, and that non-aligned Indonesia is shifting closer to the Russia-China camp in the ongoing big-power rivalry.

“I gave my commitment to attend this forum before they [the G7] invited me […] We want to be friends with everybody,” the Indonesian leader said.

The G7 summit would have given Prabowo, inaugurated as president in October, a rare chance to meet with the leaders of the powerful Western countries, including United States President Donald Trump, whom he has not yet met. Not many leaders are invited to this prestigious group, and Prabowo would have been a special guest in the Canadian town of Kananaskis.

Yet, his St Petersburg speech did not come across as convincing that Indonesia would remain neutral in the ongoing big power rivalry, with veiled criticisms of the US on the one hand, and a lavishing of praise for China and Russia on the other.

He said Indonesia would not follow the philosophies of “the biggest and most powerful power in the world” and described Russia and China as leaders that “never had double standards” and are defenders of “the downtrodden [and] the oppressed.”

Although the global political landscape is rapidly polarizing into two camps, Prabowo in his speech is still convinced that multipolarity is the way forward, where Indonesia, the fourth-largest country in the world, will be able to exercise its active and independent foreign policy.

Related Articles

Prabowo praises police work despite criticism over violence

Analysis: Fadli Zon leads the nation to collective amnesia

Prabowo launches Rp 25t geothermal, solar power plants in 15 provinces

Gerindra executive urges ministers not to overburden Prabowo

Analysis: Dual roles of deputy ministers raise legal, ethical concerns

Iranians chant slogans and wave national flags on June 24 as they celebrate a ceasefire between Iran and Israel at Enghlab Square in the capital Tehran.
Academia

From Bandung to Tehran, Indonesia has a role to play
Relatives gather on April 17, 2024, around a bus carrying prisoners being released from Insein prison for the Buddhist New Year, in Yangon.
Academia

ASEAN’s silence on Myanmar’s political prisoners
A K9 robot takes part in a parade during the 79th anniversary of the National Police, also known as Bhayangkara Day, at the National Monument (Monas) in Central Jakarta, on Tuesday. This year’s celebration carries the theme “Police for the People”, reflecting the spirit of service and transformation within the National Police.
Academia

Strengthening police as a civilian and democratic institution

President Prabowo Subianto is greeted by students of the Indonesian School in Jeddah, who waved Indonesian and Saudi flags during his first state visit to Saudi Arabia on July 1, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

'Indonesian Village' project tops Prabowo’s talks in Saudi Arabia
President Prabowo Subianto (right) shakes hands with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (left) during a press conference following a bilateral meeting at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on June 27, 2025.  
Editorial

The RCEP summit matters
The Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train named 'Whoosh' is seen during the inauguration at Halim station in Jakarta on Oct. 2, 2023.
Regulations

Whoosh losses raise doubts over Surabaya extension

Archipelago

Two UGM students killed in boat accident during community service
Academia

From Bandung to Tehran, Indonesia has a role to play
Regulations

Trump says he will put 20 percent tariff on Vietnam's exports
Archipelago

Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics
Books

‘The Jakarta Salon’: Remembering a home that nurtured Indonesian maestros
Academia

ASEAN’s silence on Myanmar’s political prisoners
Academia

Strengthening police as a civilian and democratic institution
Regulations

Whoosh losses raise doubts over Surabaya extension
