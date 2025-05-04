Gibran grapples with shrinking influence six months into vice presidency

Just six months into office, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka has already faced a groundswell of public discontent, with critics persistently seeing him as a symbol of dynastic privilege while opponents cast doubts on his legitimacy and public image.
ibran Rakabuming Raka is the youngest vice president in Indonesia’s history after rising to power last year with strong political backing following a boost from his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
The most recent sign of his struggling public image came last month, when he posted his first monologue video on YouTube addressing the crucial role of the younger generation in realizing the nation’s goal toward the Golden Indonesia vision, in which the country aims to become an advanced and prosperous nation by 2045.
The monologue is part of his newly launched video series, in which he discusses national issues and public policies in a direct-to-camera style, a move analysts see as an effort to bolster his image among younger Indonesians.
But instead of inspiring hope, the six-minute video titled “Young Generation, Demographic Bonus and the Future of Indonesia” has triggered a wave of criticism, with netizens calling Gibran’s monologue superficial and inauthentic and questioning his qualifications to talk about the subject.
Struggling image, shrinking role
Analyst Yoes Kenawas from Atma Jaya University said the negative sentiment reflects mounting disapproval, particularly from the middle class, of what Gibran has and could offer during his vice presidency following his controversial election nomination.
